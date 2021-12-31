2021 is over and like every year, it is always good to review the memorable fights that we could see.

As always, everyone will have the best opinion and it is virtually impossible to reach a consensus. So we will simply leave a short list and summary of some of the best fights of the year. The order is based solely on the dates the fighting happened.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Dominick Reyes (you can relive it by clicking here).

Prochazka entered his second fight in the UFC octagon looking to establish himself as a contender. In front of him he would have Dominick Reyes, who was looking to recover from the loss to Blachowicz and get closer to the belt dispute.

Jiri shook Reyes several times from the first round, but Dominick managed to survive. In the second round Prochazka continued to impose conditions, but after receiving a blow, he looked for a guillotine. Dominick put him in trouble and although the Czech managed to get out, he received a powerful upward kick that almost turned off the light. Moments later the fight returned to the vertical and Jiri hit a spectacular elbow to end the actions.



Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler (you can watch the highlights again by clicking here).

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler squared off for the vacant lightweight title in a clash of styles. The Brazilian was trying to bring the fight to the ground almost immediately, but Chandler fought back. When Oliveira managed to take his back, Michael tried to stand up and resorted to a showy spanking to get rid of him.

After regaining the vertical, Chandler increased the pressure and brought Charles against the mesh. There, he connected a couple of blows that doubled the Brazilian and seemed to end the fight. Oliveira thrashed on the ground and managed to survive until the end of the round.

In the second everything would change, a left foot from Charles sent Chandler to the canvas. The Brazilian rushed forward and punished Michael against the net, cutting him off and sending him back to the canvas to finish him off with ground and pound and be crowned champion.



Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega (you can see the best moments by clicking here).

Alexander Volkanovski faced Brian Ortega seeking to make it clear that he is the rightful 145-pound monarch. The Australian was on the right track, controlling the actions with volume and landing the best shots. Little by little, Ortega’s face began to show the traces of the battle. But Brian did not give up and surprised Volkanovski with a left foot that made him lose the vertical.

He immediately lunged for him and struck a deep guillotine that looked like it would end the fight. Volkanovski did not despair and as his face changed color, he did not stop looking for an escape. Miraculously he made it out of submission and took control of the fight again. However, the duel would reach the decision, in a combat that showed the great hearts of both warriors.



Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen (relive the best actions of this fight by clicking here).

With the interim bantamweight title on the line, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen treated us to a fascinating 25-minute fight. Yan’s pressure and high volume, combined with Sandhagen’s unpredictable mobility and precision gave a great display of top-level mixed martial arts.

Cory threw his entire arsenal and although he landed repeatedly, it never seemed to affect a Yan who absorbed punishment and went to the front responding with his own punches. As the fight progressed, Petr took control of the contest and ended up winning the scorecards. Thus guaranteeing his rematch against Aljamain Sterling for the undisputed 135-pound title.



Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler (here we leave you the best actions).

Violence was guaranteed since this match was announced, and Gaethje and Chandler did not disappoint. The duel was expected to be the best of the year and it was. The fight took place essentially standing up, as both fighters sought to impose the power of their fists. Justin managed to shake Chandler several times from the first round, but Michael refused to bow.

Eventually he tried to resort to fighting and managed to lift Gaethje to slam him to the canvas. However, Justin spun in midair and made sure it was Michael who got the brunt of the spanking. Although he failed to finish it, Justin controlled much of the rest of the actions, not without taking a couple of surprises against a fierce Chandler who never gave up.



Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez (relive the best actions of the fight by clicking here).

Max Holloway surprised by accepting a fight against Yair Rodríguez when it seemed he could sit down and wait for his starting shot. Every MMA fan should thank him as the match ended up being memorable.

Holloway showed off his boxing by throwing combinations, but Yair responded with a solid kick to keep him at bay. Little by little the intensity of the battle increased and while blows of all kinds rained down, it was clear that neither of them was going to give up anything. In the end, the victory went to Holloway, but for Yair it was one of those rare losses where you don’t lose much, and you end up earning the respect of the mixed martial arts world.



What was the best fight of the year for you?

