Robin Williams died on August 11, 2014, at age 63, by suicide, according to a forensic report released after his death. His autopsy revealed that he suffered from a neurological disorder: Lewy body dementia. You can read the full autopsy report here.

Williams was a beloved actor and comedian whose work spanned many genres. She artistically portrayed dramatic leads in films such as Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting, a combination of comedy and drama in Patch Adams and pure comedy as Mrs. Doubtfire.

The ABC documentary Superstar: Robin Williams is taking a look at his life, career and personal struggles in an episode that aired on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 and is now available on Hulu.

The coroner’s report submitted after Robin Williams’ autopsy stated that he had “diffuse dementia with Lewy bodies” and that it had been initially mistaken for Parkinson’s disease.

The coroner’s report filed after the death of Robin Williams spoke of the cause of his death: suffocation by hanging. He had committed suicide. The 35-page report said Williams suffered from “a recent surge in paranoia,” according to information from his wife, Susan Schneider Williams.

She told authorities that her husband had been experiencing severe insomnia and anxiety, which is why he had been sleeping in a separate room. He woke up the morning after his death and assumed he was still sleeping, then went off to run some errands. Later, he got worried and slipped a note under the door asking if he was okay.

In interviews with Schneider Williams, she said that she “suffered sporadically from depression for most of her adult life.” Although he had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, he had been sober for eight years, interviews indicated. Schneider Williams said her husband had never expressed suicidal thoughts to her, according to the report.

The autopsy indicated that Robin Williams’ brain showed “diffuse dementia with Lewy bodies,” according to the final pathological diagnosis presented in the report. The report noted that Lewy body dementia can often be confused with Parkinson’s disease because it also causes motor symptoms characteristic of Parkinson’s disease.

Schneider Williams created a documentary, Robin’s Wish, to educate the public about Lewy body dementia and clear up rumors of his suicide.

“Nearly every region of his brain was under attack,” said Susan Schneider Williams, the widow of Robin Williams, in a new documentary about the late comedian’s final days before he died by suicide in 2014. “He experienced himself disintegrating.” https://t.co/VOED5tcnku – CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2020

Schneider Williams created Robin’s Wish, a documentary released in 2020, to defend her husband after his death and to educate the public about Lewy body dementia, or LBD, she told The Guardian. He had been misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease but was also dealing with paranoia and other affects that couldn’t be explained by the diagnosis, he told the outlet. It wasn’t until his autopsy that his diagnosis became clear.

“Doctors said to me after the autopsy: ‘Are you surprised that your husband had Lewy bodies all over his brain and brainstem?’ I didn’t even know what Lewy bodies were, but I said, ‘No, I’m not surprised. That something had infiltrated every part of my husband’s brain? That made a lot of sense, ‘”Schneider Williams told The Guardian.

Experts told The Guardian that it is not possible to establish a direct correlation between LBD and Williams’ suicide, and said that people can lead productive lives with proper treatment. However, Robin Williams never received such treatment, Schneider Williams told The Guardian. He died by suicide a week before a visit to a neurocognitive testing center, he told The Guardian.

“I don’t think I wanted to go. I think he thought, ‘They’ll lock me up and I’ll never get out,’ “Williams told The Guardian.

