Much has changed in 20 years in any field, but surf the internet in 2000 It has little to do with what we do now. Yes, we are sitting in front of a screen, but the evolution has been incredible. We invite you to take a look back to discover what sailing was like at that time.

Surfing the Internet in 2000: How We Have Changed

In the year 2000 there were in our country about 2 million Internet users with a connection at home. Many did it exclusively from their workplace or university, which had the equipment to do it. If you wanted to have Internet at home, you had to buy a modem, whose maximum speed before ISDN networks was 56 kbps. The ISDN thing was a breakthrough, on the one hand the data traveled and on the other the voice. A standard modem disabled the phone when we connected. For this reason, the phrase, “disconnect, I have to call” was very frequent. Too.

Getting online was not, and still is, free. The usual thing was to hire a few minutes a month that you could distribute on a daily basis, the flat rate still had a while, and at a fairly high price. In fact, programs that controlled the time you had been connected became very fashionable. To have Internet, we installed access from a CD, which was provided by operators such as Telefónica or Wanadoo. And from there we already had

E-mail had already been established for years in other environments such as academic or work, but He kept getting attention. That of being able to communicate apparently without cost, in real time and with anyone, seemed from another galaxy. Who still keeps their first email account?

The Wi-Fi technology was not yet implemented, you had to connect your modem with the same telephone cable. The connection was a party of strange sounds coming from that device that opened the door to the world. And if a phone call came in, the usual thing was that the router disconnected and your connection dropped.

But while the Internet in 2000 was almost heroic, it had its magic. Now we have banalized watching a 1080 movie without cuts or interruptions. 20 years ago It took you about 5 minutes on average to download a 4MB song via Napster. You had to measure your connection times very well so as not to run out of rate minutes for the rest of the month. And the navigation was very slow, the design of the webs was awful in many cases and having 3 tabs open in the browser was little more than suicide.

However, thanks to that primitive internet we managed to lay the foundations of the one we currently have. From the mobile at 5G speed and with all the luxury of comforts. How much we have changed in just 20 years!

Much has changed in 20 years in any field, but surf the internet in 2000 It has little to do with what we do now. Yes, we are sitting in front of a screen, but the evolution has been incredible. We invite you to take a look back to discover what sailing was like at that time.

Surfing the Internet in 2000: How We Have Changed

In the year 2000 there were in our country about 2 million Internet users with a connection at home. Many did it exclusively from their workplace or university, which had the equipment to do it. If you wanted to have Internet at home, you had to buy a modem, whose maximum speed before ISDN networks was 56 kbps. The ISDN thing was a breakthrough, on the one hand the data traveled and on the other the voice. A standard modem disabled the phone when we connected. For this reason, the phrase, “disconnect, I have to call” was very frequent. Too.

Getting online was not, and still is, free. The usual thing was to hire a few minutes a month that you could distribute on a daily basis, the flat rate still had a while, and at a fairly high price. In fact, programs that controlled the time you had been connected became very fashionable. To have Internet, we installed access from a CD, which was provided by operators such as Telefónica or Wanadoo. And from there we already had

E-mail had already been established for years in other environments such as academic or work, but He kept getting attention. That of being able to communicate apparently without cost, in real time and with anyone, seemed from another galaxy. Who still keeps their first email account?

The Wi-Fi technology was not yet implemented, you had to connect your modem with the same telephone cable. The connection was a party of strange sounds coming from that device that opened the door to the world. And if a phone call came in, the usual thing was that the router disconnected and your connection dropped.

But while the Internet in 2000 was almost heroic, it had its magic. Now we have banalized watching a 1080 movie without cuts or interruptions. 20 years ago It took you about 5 minutes on average to download a 4MB song via Napster. You had to measure your connection times very well so as not to run out of rate minutes for the rest of the month. And the navigation was very slow, the design of the webs was awful in many cases and having 3 tabs open in the browser was little more than suicide.

However, thanks to that primitive internet we managed to lay the foundations of the one we currently have. From the mobile at 5G speed and with all the luxury of comforts. How much we have changed in just 20 years!