What We Know About BTS’s Dynamite-Inspired Lego Set

The impact of bts in popular culture around the world is something totally unprecedented, the fever for the band and the South Korean culture in the rest of the world really feels stronger every day and the best proof of this is that, Lego, the iconic brand de toy has decided to launch a set inspired by the band, more specifically in their hit “Dynamite”.

The first images of the set of buildable toys have already been revealed and we bring you all the details that are known so far about the product, which will surely end in record time and some Lego experts are already mentioning it as one of the biggest successes of the brand in recent years, without even having gone on the market.

Details About BTS’s Dynamite-Inspired Lego Set Revealed And Netizens Are Going Wild

“Dynamite” marked the first song completely in English by the South Korean group, which earned them an unthinkable success until then and it is precisely this success that Lego was inspired by for their new set, which represents the set of the popular video clip. of the song.

With a total of 749 pieces, those who manage to obtain the set will be able to build scenes from the “Dynamite” video clip, such as the donut shop, the ice cream truck or the record store. In addition, it also comes with miniature versions of the members of the septet.

Finally, the Lego set is priced at $99.99 according to what has been seen on the official Lego website, where it was made available for pre-order and the ARMY has already run out of stock available in just a couple of days. hours.

The creators of the BTS Lego set talk about their work

The already popular toy set was created by a 20-year-old Lego fan named Josh, who hails from India and worked hand-in-hand with 21-year-old Jacob from New York, who put the best of their knowledge into Legos and love for BTS to create the set.

“Josh did the construction and design work and as a huge BTS fan I told him what had to be there, what details were most important. It was a very fun process. Jacob had the knowledge of BTS, and he was able to direct my construction in the right way ”commented the creators of the set.