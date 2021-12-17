There are people who have very bad luck in life: their favorites always die. Your favorite actor, your favorite director, your favorite writer, your favorite philosopher, your favorite chemical thermodynamic expert, your favorite actor again, your favorite Japanese composer of flamenco operas. They live an eternal duel, the best always leave.

I imagine the two zero point mourners crouching behind their computers, with their fingers in command and in R to continually refresh the page of the latest obituaries. Do not miss a drop. Giving a jump every time the name of a famous or semi-famous is trending topic (there is an unwritten law whereby a celebrity is only trending topic if he has folded the napkin or has been accused in networks of harassment).

I really like that the last death is always the one that shocks the most, the most unexpected, the most felt. The grief lasts, of course, what it takes for a new famous deceased to appear on the horizon. That he will be the one that leaves an irreplaceable void, the one that should have a street or a square or a park in his name, receive the title of favorite son or add his to the queue of surnames at an international airport. Death dignifies and exonerates, there is no doubt.

I wouldn’t want to sound insensitive (actually, I don’t care about appearing so, I don’t want to fool you either). But personally, I find so much constant grief immeasurable, that almost conscientious affliction. Obviously, I don’t like it when the body asks people I admire for land, even from afar. It is also true that I am not a mythomaniac and my admiration is almost always towards the work, and what the author does with his life interests me very little. Which does not mean that he prefers them alive (to those who still are, of course) if only for the selfish pleasure of continuing to enjoy what they do like no one else.

But because of some kind of deficiency in the management of my emotions, I only manage to feel a sincere affliction for the loves of those I know and treat, for whom I appreciate and love. Family, friends, acquaintances, acquaintances … In that order, more or less. I refer to a real sadness, beyond the “oh, ho, what a pain”, a slight pinch in the soul, when I know the news in some cases. In fact, there are times when more than grief is confusion: sometimes people die whom I already considered dead and I suddenly discover that it was not like that before, but that it is now. What a shock that “ah” and that “oh” in such a short period of time.

Sometimes I think, what an occurrence, that the dead make us feel very alive. Very alive and very good people. I thought about it these days, when so many clamored in networks with blows to the chest, and sad columns, pointing out harassment and insults, lynchings and denunciations, unacceptable disqualifications. And some of them pointed to it in amazement, with blows to the chest, not giving credit, as if they had not seen it before. As if they did not do it with other media characters in the same, exact and precise way.

Is it because the object of his dialectical stones has not had a dramatic end? Because he is able to bear it, to deal with it as he can, is it legitimate to do so? Does the despicable depend on the fact of a disastrous and very sad ending?

As posed by that moral dilemma (I tell it from memory, be indulgent) in which two friends drink in the same and irresponsible way and then both drive their vehicles in those undesirable conditions. One hits a tree on his way and the other, unfortunately, with a boy who crosses his path at that moment …

What differentiates one from the other, apart from dire consequences beyond their control? What differentiates irresponsible drunk number one from irresponsible drunk number two in their actions, regardless of the chance factor? What about the anonymous user who insulted and harassed someone in a precarious mental balance than does the same to another with a certain resistance? And the journalist who laments in his column today the lack of empathy and humanity but in tomorrow’s column he will do what he has been doing as a system and which is nothing more than the same? Robocop save us from great people.

Follow the topics that interest you