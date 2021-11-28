11/28/2021 at 21:41 CET

Since the South African scientists met on Friday with the WHO experts, Ómicron, which is the new letter of the Greek alphabet (the fifteenth) with which they have decided to baptize this new variant, the world seems to live in a Oh.

The World Health Organization has already decided to label it a variant of concern. Only three others have made it into this category, and in a very short time it has been placed on the same level as Delta.

So far its presence has already been verified in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Israel, the Czech Republic, Australia, the Netherlands and Denmark. And this is the list at the moment, because it is increasing so quickly that in a matter of hours the list of countries that Ómicron has reached can change.

Where and when was the Omicron variant first detected?

The first news came out of southern Africa. And it was South African scientists who reported that they had found a variant with a different sequence.

And it was the virologist at Imperial College London, Tom Peacock, who raised the alarm about the “really terrible profile of this mutation.”

From that moment the news has been unstoppable and there are dozens of examples of measures in different countries of the world.

We can highlight the decision and statement made by the governor of the state of New York that the same Friday declared a state of emergency in response to a sudden increase in infections in cold weather, saying “It’s coming.”

And the case of the Netherlands is also noteworthy, where the Dutch health authorities said on Saturday that in tests carried out on some 600 passengers arriving on a plane from South Africa they found that 61 had Covid-19, and one more day it burns they confirmed that 13 of those infections were attributable to the omicron variant.

What do those in the know say about the new variant?

The genetic profile of Ómicron is unique and different from other circulating variants, which means that it represents a new lineage of the virus.

In addition, experts say, it differs from other variants critically, as there are a much higher number of mutations.

Specifically, scientists have observed more than 30 mutations in the spike protein, which is the part of the virus that binds to human cells, allowing it to enter.

And although the only thing that is officially known so far is what has been said by the WHO:

“Suggests an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants & rdquor;

Scientists believe that omicron could be more transmissible and more dangerous because it has a greater ability to evade the body’s immune defenses, which would make vaccines less effective.

The good news

It is another of the phrases of the scientists that is very hopeful, although we surely had not even silver:

“The only good news, if there is any good news, is that this variant, B.1.1.529, can be detected by a PCR assay.”

Something that at least in the world of detection keeps us on the same playing field and allows us to continue with the same diagnostic laboratories to quickly identify the new variant.

And several scientists have said that although everything seems to indicate that we are facing a more contagious variable, “I think it is premature to panic because there are still many things that we do not know at this time.”

The bad new:

It was given to us by Jesse Bloom, a virologist who has performed mutational scanning experiments for the variant, noting that three mutations could make the virus a more elusive target for antibodies produced through vaccines or previous infections.

And although he tried to soften his statement supported by reality, by stating:

“& Mldr; but there is still a lot to learn & rdquor ;.

Then reality met hope:

“It is true that it is too early to know what this variant will mean for the probability that people will be infected, even if they have been vaccinated. But having a decrease in antibody neutralization is never a good thing.

How serious is the disease caused by Omicron?

With the constant caveat that it is still too early to draw exact conclusions, having seen the first cases from South Africa, some experts considered that the first signs suggested that it can cause only a mild illness, without some of the characteristic symptoms of Covid.

But Dr. Richard Lessells, who coordinates the clinical and epidemiological data for the South African Covid Variants Research Consortium, cautioned:

Most early infections were found among people who were younger and therefore more likely to experience mild illness. But the landscape may change as the virus spreads through the general population.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who chairs the South African Medical Association, said on Saturday that hospitals were not invaded by patients infected with the new variant and that most of those who arrived at the hospital were not fully immunized.

“Most of the cases found in Gauteng province were mostly young people, in universities and higher education institutions. And in any case, that patient profile is expected to suffer mild cases of disease, regardless of vaccination status & rdquor ;.

In addition, “there is hardly enough time for infections to progress and trigger serious illness and hospitalization.”

To know that we need to wait another week or two.

Why is it called Omicron?

The first scientific name for this variant was (and is) B.1.1.529.

But on Friday, following what seems to have become a tradition, the WHO hastened to search for its name using a Greek letter.

The last one identified responds to the name of “mu & rdquor; (in Spain we study it as“ my & rdquor;) with what would now be called “nu & rdquor; (in Spain it would be “ni & rdquor;).

But WHO officials decided to omit that letter because it gets too confused with the word “new”.

And then they also discarded the letter “Xi & rdquor; because it is a very common surname, as explained by the WHO itself, emphasizing that:

“Agency best practices for naming new diseases suggest avoiding offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic group.”

So they went for the next one. The fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet, Omicron.

What do we know about whether vaccines will still be useful against Omicron?

The truth is that we do not know.

At the moment there is a majority idea that even if the variant limited the effectiveness of vaccines, it would not make them useless or we would not be completely unprotected.

But although that expectation is not the most negative, it is not positive either. And that is why world experts do not hesitate to return with force to the usual measures:

“Regardless of whether this new variant ends up spreading or not, it is essential that people do what they can to minimize their chances of becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2 in any of its variants & mldr;

“There are some obvious things you can do: get vaccinated if they are not there, rush to get a booster shot as soon as possible, and keep wearing the mask.”

With regard to the South African experience, and although the sample size is very small, doctors consider that there is a higher rate of infections among those who were already vaccinated.

But the same experience tells us that vaccines are being effective, since most hospitalizations are among those who had not been vaccinated.

How long would it take to defend ourselves if it were an escape variant?

From minute one, everyone involved in creating and improving vaccines has gone to work to see how the Omicron danger can be countered.

And right now, a Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement

“Pfizer and BioNTech believe that they could develop and produce a customized vaccine against this variant in approximately 100 days, always depending on regulatory approval.”

The urgency to vaccinate all the inhabitants of the planet

Scientists have said it from day one and they do not stop insisting, There is no interview with one of them in which he does not send the urgent message that we need the whole world to be vaccinated to avoid mutations and unpredictable dangers.

And they speak of a critical need to vaccinate underserved countries because only then will we truly be protecting the world against more elusive future variants.

Viral immunologist Corbett of Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health tweeted that

“By the time you spot one variant, another is already circling under the radar somewhere,” and that’s a combination of delays in surveillance and uneven access to vaccines. It will mean that we will spend our lives “constantly chasing variations.”

What is clear is that it is time for everyone to do their best and take care of themselves and those around them.

And that’s back to vaccinations and precautions. Starting with the mask. And the more protective the better. We have a lot to gain.