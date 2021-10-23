.

Susan Schneider Williams, Robin Williams’ widow, shared the last words she spoke to her before her death in 2014. Schneider Williams is an activist currently spreading awareness of Lewy body dementia, the undiagnosed brain disease to her late husband, Robin Williams, and that led to his suicide.

The ABC documentary Superstar: Robin Williams is taking a look at his life, career and personal struggles in an episode that aired on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 and is now available on Hulu.

Schneider Williams told Good Morning America that the night her husband died, she entered the room multiple times. She thought she was getting better, she said in the interview.

“I was getting into bed and he came into the room a couple of times. He said, ‘Good evening, my love,’ ”Schneider Williams told Good Morning America. And then it came back again. He came out with his iPad and it seemed like he had something to do. I thought, ‘I think it’s getting better. And then he said ‘Good night, good night’. That was the last ”.

This is what you need to know:

Schneider Williams created a documentary, Robin’s Wish, to educate the public about dementia with Lewy bodies and to clear up rumors about his suicide.

“Nearly every region of his brain was under attack,” said Susan Schneider Williams, the widow of Robin Williams, in a new documentary about the late comedian’s final days before he died by suicide in 2014. “He experienced himself disintegrating.” https://t.co/VOED5tcnku – CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2020

Schneider Williams created Robin’s Wish, a documentary released in 2020, to defend her husband after his death and to educate the public about Lewy body dementia, or LBD, she told The Guardian. He had been misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease but was also dealing with paranoia and other affects that couldn’t be explained by the diagnosis, he told the outlet. It wasn’t until his autopsy that his diagnosis became clear.

“Doctors said to me after the autopsy: ‘Are you surprised that your husband had Lewy bodies all over his brain and brainstem?’ I didn’t even know what Lewy bodies were, but I said, ‘No, I’m not surprised. That something had infiltrated every part of my husband’s brain? That made a lot of sense, ‘”Schneider Williams told The Guardian.

Experts told The Guardian that it is not possible to establish a direct correlation between LBD and Williams’ suicide, and said that people can lead productive lives with proper treatment. However, Robin Williams never received such treatment, Schneider Williams told The Guardian. He died by suicide a week before a visit to a neurocognitive testing center, he told The Guardian.

“I don’t think I wanted to go. I think he thought, ‘They’ll lock me up and I’ll never get out,’ “Williams told The Guardian.

Susan Schneider and Robin Williams met at an Apple store and they both made a joke about his shirt

Robin Williams’ wife, Susan Schneider Williams, wants fans to understand the comedian’s Lewy Body Dementia diagnosis, an incredibly debilitating physical and mental condition that made it impossible for him to go on and which he never knew he had https://t.co / QoW6AFkpKJ – Variety (@Variety) September 5, 2020

Robin Williams and Susan Schneider met at an Apple store in 2007 when they both made a joke about a camo shirt he was wearing, according to The Guardian. Schneider Williams told The Guardian that she recognized him and convinced herself to say “hello.”

“I walked in and I saw this man and I thought, ‘I think it’s Robin Williams.’ Then as I left, I looked at him again and he was smiling at me. Something inside me said, ‘Oh, just go and say hi,’ “he told The Guardian. “He was wearing camo clothes, so I said, ‘How’s that camo doing?’ And he said, ‘Not very well, you found me.’

Schneider Williams told The Guardian that she often sees reminders of her late husband when in need.

“But Robin still tends to show up when I need him. About an hour before this interview I saw robin birds in the yard, ”he told The Guardian. “But when he’s not around, I think of my friend, my love, and I miss him.”

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM