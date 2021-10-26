10/26/2021 at 9:02 AM CEST

For some years now, and now again on the eve of the Glasgow Summit, the need to avoid reaching a warming of 2º C by the year 2100 has been insisted upon and the urgent urgency of leaving it at only 1.5º C. A At first glance, there shouldn’t be that much difference between pessimism and hope for just half a degree Celsius temperature on Earth. And yet the future can be very different depending on one situation or another.

The evolution of events is not exactly positive. The Paris Agreement set a maximum temperature rise of 2º C, and preferably 1.5º C, as a target for 2100. But the reality is that, as things are going, it is increasingly possible that 1.5º C of warming are reached as early as 2030 and even earlier. Initially, that point was supposed to be reached in the middle of the century.

A report by the International Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) makes very clear the differences between a future with a warming of 1.5º C and another of 2º C.

Starting with the Arctic, which is the area of ​​the planet where there is a greater impact of climate change, if global warming is limited to 1.5º C, we could see how this region runs out of sea ice one summer every century, while if temperatures rise 2º C that will happen once every ten years. And the consequences of the melting of the Arctic in such an exaggerated way would impact the entire planet.

The rise of the sea, consequently, would be more pronounced with two degrees of rise than with one and a half. Thus, the IPCC report indicates that by 2100 the rise in the sea would be, on average, ten centimeters higher with a warming of 2º C than with another of 1.5º C. This difference can directly mean the disappearance or permanence of many inhabited areas of the coast throughout the planet.

Similarly, the mortality risk it will be higher with two degrees higher in global temperature. In Spain, for example, a warming of 1.5º C would mean that the temperature increase on extremely hot days would reach 3º C, while with the 2º C scenario it would reach up to 4º C more on extremely hot days .

The IPCC, according to the eltiempo.es portal, reveals that in Spain heat waves will increase, both in number and intensity. The worst forecasts predict that we will have summers that will last up to five weeks longer than at present, and with temperatures that will touch 50º C.

feeding it will also be affected on a global scale. If warming stays at 1.5º C, there will be net reductions in the yields of rice, wheat and corn, basic for world food, but with 2º C the reduction will be even greater and will compromise the availability of food in the Sahel , the Mediterranean, Central Europe, southern Africa and the Amazon.

FishingFor its part, world catches will be reduced by 1.5 million tons if global warming grows by 1.5º C, but this reduction will be three million tons if temperatures rise by 2º C.

This will be so because climate change is causing serious impacts on habitats, reproduction, diseases and the appearance of invasive species in all the seas of the planet.

That half degree of increase will be critical in determining the future of Earth’s ecosystems. With a rise of 2º C it is estimated that the 13% of the earth’s surface will see its ecosystems change, with greater aridity, loss of forests and humid areas, and advance of the desert. On the other hand, with an increase of 1.5º C this modification of ecosystems will remain in half, 50% less.

But the difference is even greater when the consequences on biodiversity are analyzed. With a warming of two degrees, there will be between the double and triple the number of plant and animal species that will see their geographic scope reduced compared to a one and a half degree rise.

That is what would happen on land, but at sea the situation will not be better. With a rise of 2º C the risk of irreversible loss of marine ecosystems will be considerably higher than with a rise of 1.5º C. And, in the specific case of corals, their populations would be reduced by between 70-90% with a degree and a half, while with two degrees they would practically disappear from the Earth.

Main photo: Pixabay

Reference report: https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/

It may interest you: Towards a climate of extremes due to global warming