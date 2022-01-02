

Adamari López, Alicia Machado and Jennifer López, what could you expect in 2022?

Photo: Amy Sussman / . / Telemundo

What will happen to celebrities and TV in 2022?.. We did not want to consult or seers, or shamans, or throw away the tarot cards or runes, but according to how they have behaved in the past, we imagine how it could be this year.

ADAMARI LÓPEZ WILL PRESENT BOYFRIEND:

Adamari López will possibly debut a couple in the new year. Photo: Telemundo

She has been single for almost a year. Let us remember that in May, after her birthday, Adamari López exclusively confirmed to us that she had separated from Toni Costa. Although at first she thought that a reconciliation might be possible, she herself told ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ months later, that the separation was final.

Its objective? The peace and mental, physical and emotional health of her and her daughter Alaïa. The little girl shares family time with her parents separately and together. Ada lost almost 50 pounds, achieved stability in every way, just as she proposed, for which, we are sure that she is ready to bet again on love and we know, from a very good source, that you have plenty of candidates to choose from.

JENNIFER LOPEZ WILL NOT MARRY BEN AFFLECK:

Jennifer Lopez will continue her romance with Ben Affleck. / The Grosby Group

At least not in 2022, Jennifer Lopez likes long courtships and with Ben Affleck she made a zero count, so this is just beginning. If they will marry? We believe that the Greater Warlock cannot even guess, because When it comes to weddings, JLo has not been a lucky girl. Of course, you will surely receive a new engagement ring.

FRANCISCA LACHAPEL WILL GIVE A LITTLE BROTHER TO GENNARO:

Francisca Lachapel wants to enlarge the family. Photo: .

On more than one occasion, Francisca Lachapel has shared that her biggest dream was to be a mother, she achieved it in 2021 with the arrival of Gennaro. We believe the spoiled baby of entertainment She will soon have a baby brother, and the host of ‘Despierta América’ herself has joked several times with the possibility that she is pregnant again. So we are sure that Francisca and Francesco Zampogna will give us the happy news that another baby is on the way in no time.

‘TODAY ON SUNDAY’ TO COMPETE ‘DESPIERTA AMERICA ON SUNDAY’:

‘Hoy Día’ will seek to compete on Sundays with Despierta América. Photo: Telemundo

This has a bit of prediction and another of information from some sources within Telemundo, who confirmed to us that the executives would be between two decisions to make: with canceling ‘Hoy Día’ due to the very low rating or risking to continue competing and trying to reach the public, also having their Dominican versionl.

Let’s remember that Univision took a risk, bet and won by taking ‘Despierta América’ to Sundays. With María Antonieta Collins, Raúl González, Jacky Guerrido and Carolina Del Rosario, they not only achieved that the mornings of such an unproductive day for television had a rating, but they even surpassed their own numbers for the week in cases such as the day they announced the death of Vicente Fernández live.

ALICIA MACHADO AND RAFAEL AMAYA TO FICTION:

Alicia Machado will continue to give what to talk about. Photo: Grosby Group

It is known that every time Telemundo achieves success, it shares it with its audience until they get tired. We saw it with Laura Bozzo, Dr. Ana María Polo, Rafael Amaya and now with ‘La Casa de Alicia’, sorry ‘La Casa de Los Famosos’ with Alicia Machado, its undisputed winner.

Because the chain is not having a very good time, Most of the shows that have premiered in 2021 have been a failure in numbers and many of them changed their schedules or canceled, we are sure that a novel, series, reality or show with Alicia Machado and Rafael Amaya could be one of their greats bets, for a perhaps good resurgence of success, not to mention if they incorporate Adamari López. If it had not occurred to you, here is the good idea.

NEW FIGHT IN THE RIVERA FAMILY: JENNI’S CHILDREN

The Rivera family continues to be in trouble. Photo: Universe

This year the takeover of Jenni Rivera’s children in the company that her mother left her will be official. Far will be the mandate of Rosie and Juan Rivera, so now, with Jacqie as president and the rest of the brothers on a board they will make all the decisions that, unfortunately, will surely lead them to face for decisions, for power, and above all, for money.

LARRY RAMOS WILL BE CAUGHT AND CHARGE NINEL CONDE:

Ninel Conde could have serious legal problems. Photo: .

Although it seems unusual Larry Ramos, Ninel Conde’s partner, is still a fugitive from the law. Let us remember that he was under house arrest, while the investigation and trial for fraud of more than 200 people for a sum greater than 22 million dollars were being followed. Something that was complicated when he was reported for extortion and his entry to prison was imminent and he fled.

The truth is that we are sure that this year he will be captured, he will go to prison and in the process he will possibly accuse Ninel Conde of being part of his’ business‘.

MIGBELIS CASTELLANOS AND RAÚL GONZÁLEZ PRESENTERS OF ‘TU CARA ME SUENA’:

Migbelis Castellanos and Raúl Gónzalez together is a good television bet. Photo: Univision

Migbelis Castellanos and Raúl González presenters of the second season of ‘Tu Cara Me Suena‘, more than a fact, it is a wish of the public to give a break for Rafael Araneda, who we remember was highly criticized in the first season.

Why Migbelis and Raúl? Because the two have very good chemistry, they would complement each other very well. They have charisma, the public loves them and it would be a way to do justice. In her case because she should have had more participation in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, in his case because when he had his own program, ‘Gran Oportunidad’ on Telemundo, the chain did not support the success it had and changed it for movies or they edited several shows together.

SEE MORE STORIES HERE:

• The 10 most shocking scandals of 2021 of the famous

• The 20 moments that marked entertainment in 2019

• Adamari López confirms our exclusive: “I am happy to be a Miss Universe judge”