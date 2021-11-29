The price of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has skyrocketed in recent months, making it enter the list of the 10 most valuable digital currencies. Is this currency going to exceed everyone’s expectations?

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are cryptocurrencies based on an internet meme that have been shown to there is nothing like having a certain fame. What was born as a joke, they are now two of the best-viewed values ​​among digital currencies.

Since October both cryptocurrencies have been increasing in value and, except for some occasional setback, they have both kept fighting for eighth place among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies.

Being currencies without a specific purpose (remember that Bitcoin seeks to be a superior and safer form of payment), their movements are disconcerting and some believe it could outperform Ethereum or even Bitcoin.

From an expert point of view, Dogecoin has no capacity to outperform Bitcoin. It does not have as powerful investors or inflation capable of skyrocketing as Bitcoin has in recent years.

Its price is well below the dollar. This is because there are a huge number of Dogecoin tokens. Right now there are more than 130 billion Dogecoins in circulation, while Bitcoin does not exceed 21 million.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

As there are such a number of tokens, their value is reduced. It happens as with any other asset, the greater the quantity of product, the less value it has.

Shiba Inu doesn’t seem to have much of a chance either. Its story is very different, since it was created in 2020 trying to follow in the wake of the Dogecoin. It has had a growth of 12,505,887.6%, which has positioned it among the most powerful, but is currently still behind Bitcoin.

What’s more, platforms like Robinhood are taking time to recognize it it deserves, even though there was a petition on Chage.org with over 300,000 signatures voting for its inclusion.

It has a community that believes in it, but it does not have the means of Bitcoin or Ethereum. In fact, this last coin is the one that should be followed more closely after its last record of value.

Memecoins have surprised, but things would have to change a lot in the coming year to become the greatest.