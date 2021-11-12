

Dismay and concern are felt in the entertainment world since Gustavo Briones revealed through a statement that his aunt Carmen Salinas was being treated by specialists in intensive care after having suffered a stroke.

Unfortunately, later it was confirmed that Carmen fell into a coma and that she does not present any improvement in her health, so her family seeks a military neurologist to come to check her and thus have a second evaluation.

Due to his serious health condition, what has also attracted attention is that he was currently participating in the telenovela “My Fortune is Love You”, so its producer, Nicandro Diaz, shared his first statements and cleared the doubts about what will happen around the character of the actress, 82 years old.

“Sad, worried and hopeful also that things will be fixed. I saw it on Monday, yesterday I did not see it, we got together to watch the episode, it was perfect, as always, but this kind of thing is like that, they appear suddenly and do not warn, “said the producer when asked questions from the press. .

Followed, Nicandro assured that Salinas will continue to be part of the melodrama.

“Out of respect for her, at this moment I am not going to move anything, hoping that she recovers and then if it happens that this situation is prolonged, we would have to think about other things, but for now the story remains the same” Nicandro Diaz

About the scenes that Salinas had recorded, he detailed:

“More or less they are advanced, more or less we have covered like a little more than half of December, but I don’t know, right now what we have to do is wait for him to show signs of how he is evolving, I am in communication with his nephew Gustavo already see what God says, “he said.

The renowned actress brings to life the character of ‘Doña Magos’ in the story where he shares a painting with other actors such as David Zepeda and Susana González. The telenovela reached the screens of the Las Estrellas de Televisa channel just last Monday, November 8.

