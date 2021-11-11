The health of the 88-year-old actress, Carmen Salinas is on everyone’s lips, as it was her nephew who announced that the star was rushed after he had a stroke.

According to the latest health report, her granddaughter gave it and shared that the actress is in a coma and in intensive care in a hospital in Mexico City in the Roma neighborhood, where she is treated for the situation she presented during the first hours of November 11th.

“The Salinas family shares with them that the first actress, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her. Because of the respect and affection that my aunt expresses to the press, they will be kept informed about the state of health and evolution. Yours sincerely Gustavo Briones ”, can be read in a statement.

So far it is known that the actress is in a coma. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

It is worth mentioning that the famous actress was found in her bathroom when she was taking a shower, so the people who helped her found her and immediately asked for help.

The actress arrived at her home after the recordings of her latest project on Televisa: “Mi Fortuna es amarte”, which was released a couple of days ago through the company’s channels.

“My Fortune is loving you” the last work of Carmen salinas before falling into Coma

It was on November 8 when Televisa premiered through its main channel: “Mi Fortuna es amarte”, a novel that marked the return of Carmen Salinas to the small screen and the world of television dramas.

And it is that in its opening week, the telenovela is already at the top of the rating, because according to data from Nielsen IBOPE Mexico, it is recorded that in four days it has been seen by 3.7 million people.

It should be noted that the project has not only been very well received by viewers, it has also swept away its competition, since it already registers that it has surpassed the Ajusco television station by 134%.

The telenovela is produced by Nicandro Díaz González for Televisa, which has as main characters Susana González and David Zepeda in the roles of “Natalia” and “Chente”, a couple born from unfortunate situations that change their lives forever.

It was last Monday, November 8, when it was released. Photo: IG / nicandrodiazof

It should be noted that “My fortune is loving you” is the Mexican version of a production of Colombian origin called “I want to die” by Luis Felipe Salamanca.

The project has the participation of stars such as Ximena Córdoba, Carlos de la Mota, Andrés Sebastián, Sergio Sendel, Denia Agalianou, Chantal Andere, and the special appearance of Adriana Fonseca.

The cast is shocked by the health of the 88-year-old actress. Photo: IG / nicandrodiazof

What will happen to the role of Carmen Salinas?

After the sudden internment of the actress, it was the same producer Nicandro Díaz who revealed what will be the steps to follow as Carmen Salinas recovers.

It was in an interview for Grupo Fórmula, where Días confirmed that it was Salinas’s nephew who informed him of what happened and that everyone in the production is very concerned.

“His own nephew marked me last night at dawn, because here we are suffering from this situation. Indeed we know that Carmelita is very delicate, she is in a hospital in the Roma neighborhood, ”Díaz highlighted.

So far, no changes will be made to production. Photo: IG / nicandrodiazof

The producer added that this November 11 the star had a call to continue with the recordings, but that he will wait until she improves to make a decision.

“Out of respect for her, I am not going to move anything until she recovers. If this situation is prolonged, we will have to think about other things … For now, nothing, the story remains the same, “he said.

The 88-year-old actress plays “Doña Magos” – grandmother of “Vicente” (David Zepeda) and the matriarch of the Ramírez family, who must overcome the death of her daughter and son-in-law to take care of her grandchildren.

“My fortune is to love you” marked the return of Salinas to TV. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

