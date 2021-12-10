In a few years, phone shops will no longer exist, or they will be something else entirely.

There are many people, especially older people or those who do not like to close contracts online or by phone, who still go to the phone shops to change operator or hire a new mobile line.

But the pandemic and the rise of electronic commerce, has accustomed users to buy mobile phones online, and hire services over the Internet.

Experts also predict that mobile will become extinct in a few years, replaced by wearables and augmented reality glasses. What will happen to the telephone stores of Vodafone, Orange, Movistar and the like?

According to our colleague Marta Garijo in Business Insider, the main operators are already defining their strategies.

In the first 9 months of 2021, the number of users who went to the stores decreased by 25%, compared to 2019. On the other hand, online users increased by 30% since 2020.

Some have announced the closing of stores. Others bet on the reorganization, or by add new non-telephony services.

Vodafone It has already announced that it will close its 34 own stores, affecting 500 workers.

Orange has also confirmed that close its less profitable stores 40, to “rationalize the business”.

More mobileInstead, he has approached it differently. I bet you offer new services, beyond the typical hiring of fiber or mobile lines.

MásMóvil was recently released in the sale of alarms, through Yoigo, and in its stores you can hire telemedicine services, financial insurance, and even energy.

It is true that this can also be done online, but the company’s objective is that the greater offer of services increases the number of customers and the perception of the brand, and thus attract more people to the stores.

What about Movistar?

The Spanish telephony giant is going to follow a plan that mixes the strategies of Orange and MásMóvil. On the one hand it will reorganize their Telyco stores, what do you suppose 35% of its more than 1,000 stores.

It will simplify the structure and focus them more on the customer.

On the other, too It is testing new services, from financial loans alarms Cofidis style, or Medical insurance.

Eduardo Irastorza, professor at OBS Business School, explains to Business Insider Spain that the future of phone stores lies in doing what Apple does: not be just sellers, but propose experiences that encourage people to go to a store, because these experiences are not available online.

Live product tests and presentations, face-to-face courses, events, culture, video game competitions … Telephone stores will not disappear in the short term, but they will be very different from how they are now.