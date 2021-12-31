With the appearance of environmental labels, drivers have had to start living with different rules and rights depending on how much or how little it pollutes our vehicle. This is what will happen to your car if it does not have an environmental label in 2022.

You already know that in some cities there are areas called ZBE which means: Low Emission Zone.

In these areas, the regulations are different from the rest of the city, being more prohibitive and fussy about who can enter and who cannot.

From the year 2022 in the cities of Madrid and Barcelona, the two largest and most restrictive cities in this regard, They have news that we have to keep in mind.

We start in Madrid. In the capital of Spain, vehicles without an environmental label cannot circulate through Madrid Central (now called Madrid 360), unless we are registered in the area or work in it.

As for the new measures of 2022 what comes is that Vehicles without an environmental label may only circulate on the M-30 but not enter it. That is, if your car does not have a label, forget about entering Madrid, since you can only travel on the M-30 towards the outside.

Residents are exempt from this measure. As of 2023, the measure is intensified and it will not be able to circulate through the aforementioned M-30.; As of 2024, all roads in the territorial area of ​​Madrid will be prohibited; and as of 2025, not even residents will be able to circulate.

As for Barcelona, The Low Emission Zone also restricts access to the most polluting cars throughout its metropolitan area, but only during specific hours: from 7 in the morning to 8 in the afternoon.

But there are exceptions, as it happens in Madrid, the most curious one leaves vehicle drivers without a tag to request daily authorizations, with a maximum of 10 times a year.

As you will remember, the vehicles without an environmental label are gasoline passenger cars registered before 2000 and diesel cars registered before 2006.