Javier Baez signed a millionaire contract with the Detroit Tigers (6 years and $ 140 million) and this team paints for big things in the Major League Baseball – MLB, reason why the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera He could assert his role as a benchmark and boost the talent of this Puerto Rican player.

Miguel Cabrera is the benchmark player for these Detroit Tigers and in 2022 he will face his penultimate year of activity in the Major Leagues (according to him), facing himself as the face of this organization and a mentor for those who have been rising and even reaching the team Such is the case of Javier Báez, who, although he is a consolidated player, will most likely have a lot to learn from the Venezuelan.

What could Miggy offer Javy?

It is no secret to anyone that Cabrera is one of the best hitters in all of MLB baseball and his talent, discipline and numbers could be an example for Báez, who comes to this Tigers team with a millionaire contract and where together to the Venezuelan, it will be one of the players that is required and asks for results to return to important places.

Simple, the Venezuelan Cabrera coupled with experience, advice and support, can be a great mentor with the wood for Báez, which added to his defensive magic, is a yielding bat and having the company of “Miggy” on a daily basis may boost him to have a better offensive performance in the MLB.

Can you teach him something?

Clearly, Miguel Cabrera is heading to his # 20 season and without a doubt, he knows the Major League Baseball circuit, so he obviously has the knowledge to teach Javier Báez, that although he is not a rookie, at 28 he only has eight seasons in the Big Top and still has a lot to learn, having with this six-year contract the opportunity to be even more of a benchmark and star.

On the other hand, the offensive advice that Miggy can give Javy in Detroit, could help that ghost that he has in the Major Leagues with strikeouts stays aside and can improve his work in the batter’s box.

Things in common between Cabrera and Báez

Both have participated in the All-Star Game Both have won the Silver Bat Both have a World Series ring Both have participated in the Home Run Derby

What does one have that the other does not?

Cabrera has nothing more and nothing less than two MVP Awards in the MLB and the same amount of Hank Aaron Award, things that the Puerto Rican does not have, for now. While Báez has a Golden Glove, a prize that eluded the Venezuelan.

Baez numbers

From his debut in 2014-2021, “El Mago” has 804 hits, 149 home runs, 465 RBIs, 451 runs scored, 81 stolen bases, AVG of .264, OBP of .307, OPS of .783 and SLG of .477.