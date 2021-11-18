Telemundo

Panther Denisse Novoa has achieved a great achievement in her long-awaited acting career. The former participant of the Telemundo reality show Exatlon United States, will be part of the next Telemundo series “La mujer de mi vida,” which will air next year.

“Another photo here in character. I had fun filming Yenni a lot, she really is half toast… they will tell me next year when the series comes out, ”the 27-year-old athlete wrote, without giving further details of her character.

The series has a great cast and is filming in Miami. “We are very excited and proud to have brought together this luxury cast for ‘La Mujer de mi Vida’ starring Iván Sánchez, Angélica Celaya, Mauricio Islas and Catherine Siachoque,” ​​reported Karen Barroeta, Executive Vice President of Production and Development for Telemundo Global Studios in a statement published on the official Telemundo website.

The main cast also includes Patricia Reyes Spíndola, David Ostrosky, Rodrigo Murray, Norma Angélica, Vanessa Díaz, Jason Romo, Rosalinda Rodríguez, Oswaldo Zárate and Felipe Betancourt.

“This is a true love story that will reach the audience’s hearts directly by seeing themselves reflected in the characters who face challenges and family problems, where love will be the key to overcoming everything,” the statement added.

The plot

The story centers on Ricardo Oribe (Iván Sánchez), a physically unattractive man, but who is a successful businessman, dedicated to his family and in love with his beautiful wife Daniela (Angélica Celaya), a young aspiring actress.

Ricardo’s life takes a turn when his best friend Emilio (Mauricio Islas) betrays him and tries to kill him to take over his company and the family he never had. Despite being considered dead by his family and friends, Ricardo is still alive, but suffers from amnesia.

After 15 years, Ricardo goes through several physical changes and regains his memory. Willing to recover everything that belongs to him, he assumes a new identity as Pablo Silva to avoid falling into the hands of the authorities for the bad move that Emilio planned.

Determined to win back the love of his life, he returns to reconnect with his wife, children and friends without being recognized. However, you must be careful because if you discover who he is, he could ruin your life and that of yours.

Although we do not know how prominent the character who will play La Pantera will be, she left some clues by saying that she will be called Yenni and that she is half toasted.

