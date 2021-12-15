12/15/2021 at 12:43 CET

Probe Parker Solar Probe of the POT It “touched” the Sun for the first time in history by flying around the upper atmosphere of this star. This probe was able to take samples of particles and magnetic fields in that place.

This is the first time that a spacecraft has entered the outer borders of the Sun, where the Parker Solar Probe remained for five hours.

“That the probe has touched the Sun supposes a culminating moment for the science solar and an extraordinary feat“said in a statement the associate administrator of NASA’s science mission board, Thomas Zurbuchen.

For the scientist, this achievement will allow researchers to better understand the evolution of the sun king and its impacts on the solar system, in addition to being able to extrapolate all the new knowledge obtained to the stars of the rest of the universe.

In mid-July, data collected by Parker Solar Probe allowed scientists to make the first definitive measurements of our star’s electric field.

A study published then offered details of its interaction with the solar wind, which is a continuous flow of energetic particles emitted by the solar corona and that can affect activities on Earth, from satellites to telecommunications.

Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 in the direction of the Sun and it got closer and closer

The Sun’s electric field arises from the interaction that is generated between protons and electrons when hydrogen atoms are released due to the intense heat from the fusion in the depths of the star.

In this environment, electrons, with a mass 1,800 times less than that of protons, shoot outwards, being less limited by gravity than protons, but these, with their positive charge, manage to stop some electrons.