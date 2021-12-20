12/20/2021 at 10:33 AM CET

TO few days of the Draw of Christmas lottery 2021, ticket sales soar and there are buyers who already know what would they dedicate the Prize: buying an apartment for your children, installing heating in the village house, changing your country of residence or enjoying a trip to a distant destination.

This year lottery dispatches report a increased sales for this draw compared to last year, when the restrictions due to the pandemic and the economic and social situation reduced the sale for the draw on December 22 by 10.07%.

The presence of tourists and the outings to do Christmas shopping during the week of the Constitution and Immaculate Bridge have increased sales of tenths of the draw.

More over-the-counter and online sales

Customers wait up to an hour in line to buy their luck at the Manises Lottery, in Valencia, which has increased its sales by 15% compared to last year and its manager, Rafael Sanchis, assures that this year You can see “much more joy”, especially in face-to-face sales.

“We are back to normal in the physical sale in relation to last year with the restrictions and the limitation of capacity that existed, and there are moments every day when three streets are occupied with the queue of people, “he assures ..

Despite the drop in sales registered in 2020, this administration continued to increase its sales and this year it continues with the trend, both in the five windows that it maintains open and in the Internet sale.

Located in the central San Vicente de Valencia street, the administration number 39 also registers growth in sales of tenths compared to last year and even higher than 2019, above 10% in physical sales. Its manager, José Manuel Iborra, points out that large customers settle the payment at the end of the week and it is at that moment where you see if there are returns, but he trusts that the requests and reservations made will be maintained.

Last week, that of the bridge, has been the best-selling of the year, for the influx of tourists and consumers that they used to advance Christmas shopping, according to Iborra.

More than 30% is the increase registered by Lotería Castillo, from Alaquàs (Valencia), which has been noticed “a boom box“From the bridge of the Constitution that remains until the day before the draw, says its manager, Marcos Bernabeu.

This week and next Monday and Tuesday will be “the strongest”; In fact, in internet sales on the 19th, 20th and 21st they are the best-selling and you can sell 4,000 or 5,000 tenths. The digital sales are up almost 18% in this administration compared to two years ago.

Castillo Lottery, which every year organizes promotional activities in the municipality, will give away a tattoo and a tenth to anyone who records the house number, 13,441. Heeding the slogan of the campaign “they are looking for the brave”, a score of people have already made a reservation to get tattooed with 13, in a “nod to good or bad luck”, according to Bernabeu, who will take the point of sale to an official tattoo artist to do “this madness that does not erase.”

The wishes

Vicenta has spent this year the same amount as always in the Christmas lottery, 150 euros, and play in all the endings with own tickets, shares and shares with the illusion of being awarded and can buy a flat for their children and even fix the village house and install the heating.

Yolanda, who plays half a dozen tickets, I wish take a trip “anywhere, far away”While the young María, from Ontinyent, supposes that her grandmother, who has commissioned her to buy the lottery in the Bello administration, in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Valencia, would share the prize with her children. “And if he gives us the grandchildren too, the better,” he says with a smile.

For Juan, an official, 2020 was hard and this 2021 is being too, and he assures that if he gets a good prize would go to live somewhere in U.S because there is only “4% unemployment”.