10/08/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The national team break continues its course and the main European teams face a new qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in QatarGermany is measured against Romania, the Netherlands against Latvia and Croatia against Cyprus. Other teams such as Spain, France, Italy or Belgium do not participate due to the final four of the UEFA Nations League.

The qualifying phase is also held in South America, where Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay or Colombia play., among others, in addition to the ninth day in LaLiga Smartbank, with an interesting Real Valladolid – Málaga. The most prominent matches are:

Germany – Romania | Qatar 2022 World Qualification Round | Be mad

Those of Hansi Flick face a new day in which they hope to consolidate as the solo leaders of group J of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. With four points clear of Armenia, the Germans could practically tie their ticket if they defeat Romania, currently third, five points behind the Maanchaft. With the presence of exciting young people such as Florian Wirtz or Karim Adeyemi and other experienced players such as Marco Reus, Rudiger or Neuer, the Germans are one of the most feared teams in continental football. The match will take place at the Olympiastadion Berlin from 8:45 p.m. and can be followed live on Be Mad.

Latvia – Netherlands | Qatar 2022 World Qualification Round | Teledeporte

Those of Louis Van Gaal play three important points in Latvia, one of the most accessible rivals in the group. After the thrashing against Turkey (6-1) and Montenegro (4-0), the Dutch are the leaders with the same points as Erling Haaland’s Norway. Turkey, meanwhile, is still lurking in third place, just two points behind both teams. With Memphis Depay and Frenkie De Jong as the most decisive players in the team orange, The Netherlands wants to return to the World Cup event after being out of Russia 2018. The clash will be held at the Skonto Stadions from 8:45 p.m. and can be seen through Teledeporte.

Cyprus – Croatia | Qatar 2022 World Qualification Round | Sky Sports

The current runners-up of the world face weak Cyprus on the seventh day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in group H. With 13 points and a five-game unbeaten streak (four wins and one draw), the Balkans need a win to put pressure on Russia, who are risking their lives against Slovakia. They currently have the same points as the Russians and four more than the Slovaks: Croatia is the favorite to get the ticket to the next World Cup event. The duel will be played from 8:45 p.m. and can be enjoyed on Sky Sports.