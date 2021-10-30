10/30/2021 at 10:39 AM CEST

FC Barcelona begins a new stage without Ronald Koeman on the bench. After the unexpected defeat against Rayo Vallecano, the culé board decided to dispense with the services of the Dutchman despite repeated public statements of support and the club has entered a new dimension: Without Leo Messi, Sergi Barjuan has taken the reins of the first team on an interim basis until the arrival of the new coach.

In the Premier League, two great games stand out above all: Leicester City – Arsenal and Tottenham – Manchester United. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool also play. The most prominent matches are:

Leicester City – Arsenal | Premier League DAZN

Mikel Arteta’s men visit Leicester City on the tenth day of the Premier League in search of a new victory that will raise them up in the table. After signing zero points out of a possible nine in the first three days, the London team has entered into a great dynamic after showing a brilliant level against Tottenham in the North London Derby: since then they have added three victories and two draws between all the competitions. They will not have it easy against Leicester also on the rise: they have four consecutive victories and are placed with the same points (14) as Arsenal, in positions 9 and 10, respectively. The game will be played at the Power Stadium starting at 1:00 p.m. on DAZN.

Tottenham – Manchester United | Premier League | DAZN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men face their first commitment in the British tournament after signing one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history: Manchester United succumbed to Liverpool 0-5 at Old Trafford. It will not exactly be easy against Tottenham Hotspur, who beat the Red Devils 1-6 in the Premier League this season. Neither club is at its best, but Nuno Espírito Santo’s did not fail against Burnley in the Carabao Cup and they want to regain the tone after the defeats against West Ham (Premier League) and Vitesse (Conference League). The clash will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 18:30 on DAZN.

FC Barcelona – Alavés | LaLiga | Movistar LaLiga

The Catalans face the first post-Koeman game at home against Javi Calleja’s Alavés with urgencies in every way: With Sergi Barjuan at the helm as interim manager, the team needs the three points to boost morale and get out of the ninth position in which the team currently stands. With 15 points out of 30 possible, the situation in LaLiga begins to be alarming. With two losses in their last two games and the absences of Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo and Martin Braithwaite, the three points are key for the immediate future of the team. The duel will take place at the Camp Nou starting at 9:00 p.m. and can be seen on Movistar LaLiga.