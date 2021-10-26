10/26/2021 at 10:29 AM CEST

The day of Tuesday, October 26, is marked by the week-long matches in LaLiga and Serie A, as well as a new round of the Carabao Cup in British football and the DFB Pokal in Germany. Espanyol – Athletic and Villarreal – Cádiz are presented as the two great attractions of Spanish football, while Arsenal – Leeds United and Chelsea – Southampton do the same in the British.

In German football we have the qualifying rounds of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, the two current finalists in the 2020/21 edition. In Serie A, for their part, AC Milan could be the provisional leader if they beat Torino. The most prominent matches are:

Villarreal – Cádiz | LaLiga | Movistar LaLiga

The yellow submarine receives Álvaro Cervera’s always complicated Cádiz after losing on his visit to San Mamés last day. After doing their homework in the Champions League by getting the three points against Young Boys at home, LaLiga has become the great priority in the short term: the victory against the team of the Silver Cup is key after signing two consecutive defeats against Osasuna and Athletic. The same happens in the case of the Cadiz team: they have two consecutive defeats and have added one point from the last 12. The first, only and last victory was against Celta more than a month ago. The match will be played at the La Cerámica Stadium from 9:30 p.m. and can be followed live through Movistar LaLiga.

Chelsea – Southampton | Carabao Cup | DAZN

Thomas Tuchel’s men meet Southampton in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup after losing Aston Villa on penalties (4-3) and are one of the great contenders for the title. Without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic, in addition to the possible absence of N’Golo Kanté, lyou blues They are looking for the fifth consecutive victory after Norwich (7-0), Malmö (4-0), Brentford (0-1) and, precisely, Southampton (3-1), the latter in the Premier League. The Ralph Hasenhüttl team have only beaten the Londoner once in the last five meetings: two losses, two draws and a victory in December 2019. The clash will be played at Stamford Bridge from 8:45 p.m. and can be enjoyed live through the DAZN platform.

Arsenal – Leeds United | Carabao Cup | DAZN

Mikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa put the spice in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup in the confrontation between Arsenal and Leeds United. The two coaches have common features in their idea of ​​the game and their teams propose an offensive and showy game in any context. The Gunner team starts as a favorite, to which the second national stoppage has been great: have a win and a draw in their last two games and have improved their position in the Premier League table. Those of the Rosario coach have only won one of their last four matches in the British tournament and have not beaten him in any of the five direct confrontations: four defeats and a draw. The duel will take place at the Emirates Stadium from 8:45 p.m. and can be viewed through DAZN.