10/17/2021 at 9:01 AM CEST

The day of Sunday, October 17, is marked by the return of football activity in the main European leagues after the second stoppage by national teams of the 2021/22 season. In LaLiga stands out, above all, Barcelona – Valencia: Ronald Koeman plays a lot against a team that has started the season at a high level thanks to José Bordalás.

In the Bundesliga, a duel between the first two classified stands out, Gerardo Seoane’s Bayer Leverkusen and Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern München, while in Serie A we have an interesting Juventus – AS Roma. The most prominent matches are:

Bayer Leverkusen – Bayern München | Bundesliga | Movistar Champions League

Gerard Seoane’s Bayer Leverkusen will put Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern to the test on matchday eight of the Bundesliga. With 16 points out of 21 possible, both sets are at the top of the table: the surprising defeat of the Bavarians against Eintracht Frankfurt on the last day before the national team break maintains maximum equality in this start. With Patrik Shick and Florian Wirtz as top references, the lively Bayer Leverkusen is one of the big surprises this season. The game will be played at the BayArena from 3:30 p.m. and can be followed in the Movistar Champions League.

Juventus – AS Roma | Serie A | #Let’s go

José Mourinho’s AS Roma visit Turin in one of the matches of the day in Italian football. The Roman team has started the course at a high level and is being one of the sensations in Serie A: they are fourth with 15 points out of 21 possible and are two points behind Inter Milan, four points from AC Milan and six points from Naples. Those of Allegri, for their part, have chained three consecutive victories and have left behind a listless start: they signed two points out of 12 possible in the first four days. The clash will be played at Juventus Stadium starting at 8:45 p.m. and can be seen on #Vamos.

FC Barcelona – Valencia | LaLiga | Movistar LaLiga

Ronald Koeman’s men receive a tough Valencia after the national team break in what could be Kun Agüero’s first match after overcoming his injury. In ninth position and urgently, the Catalans want three points before facing the vital Champions League commitment against Dinamo Kiev and El Clásico next weekend. Before them they will have one of the most uncomfortable teams in LaLiga: Valencia has recovered its identity and has a competitive gene that had not been seen in a long time from the hand of José Bordalás, who has taken the reins this summer. The duel will take place at the Camp Nou starting at 9:00 p.m. and will be enjoyed at Movistar LaLiga.