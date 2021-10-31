10/31/2021 at 09:00 CET

The day of Sunday, October 31, is marked by activity in the five main European leagues. With regard to Spanish football, the most outstanding match of the day goes through the Basque derby between the current leader of LaLiga (at the beginning of the day), Real Sociedad, and . Club of Marcelino García Toral. Atlético – Betis are also among the great games of the weekend.

In Serie A, Stefano Pioli and José Mourinho mark the great attraction of matchday 11: AS Roma and AC Milan face off in one of the most anticipated matches on both teams’ calendar. The most prominent matches are:

Atlético de Madrid – Real Betis | LaLiga | Movistar LaLiga

Cholo Simeone’s men receive a Real Betis on the rise in the worst moment of the season: they add three consecutive games without winning (2-3 vs. Liverpool, 2-2 vs. Real Sociedad and 2-2 vs. Levante). The team has shown some defensive gaps after the second national team break and the team has stuck out of the European spots with 19 points out of 30 possible. The Andalusians, meanwhile, add three consecutive victories in LaLiga and have consolidated in the Champions zone together with Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Real Madrid. The Betis do not know what it is to win against the Madrid team since February 3, 2019: they have added three defeats and a draw since then. The game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano from 4:15 p.m. and can be followed live through Movistar LaLiga.

AS Roma – AC Milan | Serie A | #Let’s go

Stefano Pioli’s men visit AS Roma on matchday 11 of Serie A in one of the most attractive duels in Italy. With nine wins and one draw, the Rossoneri want to keep up with Napoli, who have also signed the same record so far. Both are in the first two places of the table with 28 points out of 30 possible and maintain a distance of seven points with respect to Inter Milan, which occupies the third position. The Romans, for their part, have missed some points in recent days and are fourth with 19 points: the arrival of José Mourinho has returned the competitive gene to the team and aspires to get a Champions place at the end of the season. The meeting will be held at the Olímpico di Roma starting at 8:45 p.m. and can be seen on the #Vamos channel.

Real Sociedad – Athletic Club | LaLiga | Movistar LaLiga

Imanol Alguacil’s men face the first Basque derby of the season against an always complicated Athletic Club. They will do it at home, where they don’t know what it’s like to lose this 2021/22 season: they have won four matches and drawn three others across all competitions. The Reale Arena has become the great fortress of the txuri-urdin team, which at the beginning of the day was the leader of the table and wants to regain its condition at the top of the classification after the victory of Real Madrid in Elche. The lions, meanwhile, add four consecutive games without losing with eight points out of 12 possible and a creditable eighth place after a somewhat complicated start. The duel will take place at the Reale Arena starting at 9:00 p.m. and can be enjoyed through Movistar LaLiga.