10/27/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

The day of Wednesday October 27 is marked by the great soccer activity in the five main countries: LaLiga in Spain, Ligue 1 in France, Serie A in Italy, DFB Pokal in Germany and the Carabao Cup in England. Barcelona’s visit to Rayo Vallecano is, without a doubt, one of the great attractions of the day in national football, where Osasuna also visit Real Madrid.

The matches of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Leicester City are presented as the great games in the Carabao Cup. Juventus – Sassuolo in Serie A and Bayern – M’Gladbach in DFB Pokal also stand out. The most prominent matches are:

Rayo Vallecano – FC Barcelona | LaLiga | Movistar LaLiga

Ronald Koeman’s men visit one of LaLiga’s revelations, Andoni Iraola’s Rayo Vallecano. After succumbing in El Clásico against Real Madrid and confirming the vulnerability in the big games, the culé team is in ninth position with 15 points out of 27 possible and urgently needs the three points to reduce the media maelstrom around the team. Without Pedri, De Jong, Araujo, Braithwaite or Dembélé, the Catalans want to forget what they have experienced so far as soon as possible and win the four key games before the third national break. The clash will be played at the Vallecas Stadium from 7:00 p.m. and can be seen on Movistar LaLiga.

West Ham – Manchester City | Carabao Cup | DAZN

Pep Guardiola’s men face the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup at the best moment of the season. They have three consecutive victories after the national team break and remain in a privileged position in both the Premier League and the Champions League. They add 11 goals for and only two against in the last three games and they don’t know what it’s like to lose in the last 12 precedents against West Ham: 10 wins and two draws. The last time the hammers defeated team skyblue was in September 2015. The game will be played at the London Stadium from 8:45 p.m. and can be followed live on the DAZN platform.

Borussia M’Gladbach – Bayern | DGB Pokal | #Let’s go

Julian Nagelsmann’s men visit Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round of the DFB Pokal in one of the most attractive matches of the qualifying rounds. The Bavarians, of course, start as favorites, but the precedents are not so clear: of the last five precedents between the two teams, Bayern have only won twice (two wins, one draw and two losses). The main absence in the current German champion is that of Alphonso Davies, whose reappearance could occur in mid-November. The duel will take place in Borussia-Park from 8:45 p.m. and can be enjoyed on the #Vamos channel.