Several weeks have passed since that painful test in the semifinal of EXATLON United States that left Ana Parra very sad, after suffering a nose and neck injury that prevented the final against Norma Palafox, but the beautiful Colombian continues to consolidate the beautiful relationship he created with his loyal fans.

And this time, in one of his most recent posts on his Instagram account, the star of the Blue team from the fifth season of the Telemundo reality show, took the opportunity to confess and revealed 6 things about his life that very few of his fans they knew.

Through a video, in which the Colombian looked radiant while playing to answer, the former EXATLON athlete referred to everyday questions that may occur to many, which have nothing to do with her role as an athlete or a model, but that they are part of his life.

“Here are some things about me that you surely did not know ☺️💋” was the message with which the civil engineer accompanied her “post”, which was filmed in the area of ​​Wynwood Walls & Art District, located in a very famous in the city of Miami, where Ana Parra moved after having competed in EXATLON.

The first question came when the question of the game asked her about what does she live on?, To which the young woman said that she invests in the stock market and receives money for her work as an influencer and entrepreneur model

What music do you like ?: “Christian and electronic music.”

Regarding what kind of person she is, Ana Parra said “I am a very spiritual person”, whose hobbies she likes are “meditating and reading”.

When talking about food, the Colombian beauty made it clear that it is not very Mexican culinary style, because of a basic ingredient in its gastronomy.

“I don’t eat spicy for anything in the world,” confessed Ana, who added as a sixth revelation that “I’m almost always very quiet and serious.”

The revelations of the former EXATLON contestant delighted her loyal fans, who did not stop praising her with beautiful comments.

“Beautiful ❤️ I love you and the quiet thing that is resolved with a Dominican friend 😁😁 we talk a lot 😁🥰😘”, said a fan of Anita Parra. “Beautiful as always 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” and “Beautiful girl God bless you always,” added two other fans of the model.

Later the athlete revealed another piece of information about her tastes, and on board a “ship” she showed that she loves high-end motorcycles.

“If you see someone on this bike, put it down, it’s mine 😜🤦🏻‍♀️ #thiefshp 🙄”, said the former contestant, who said she was always optimistic, despite any adversity.

“On the other hand, today I woke up more motivated than ever to conquer the world 💪🏻 This is how we must all get up EVERY SINGLE DAY 🙌🏼✨”.

