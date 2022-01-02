Both Google and Apple are working on making our driving much safer, but at the same time more cutting-edge and personalized.

In recent years, providing our vehicles with more technology and intelligence thanks to pairing with our mobile phones has come a long way, and that is why operating systems such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay they are practically the norm and present in most vehicles.

However, these two operating systems from Google and Apple were born to reduce distractions on the road, which are one of the main causes of accidents, and also to make life easier to, for example, reach our destination earlier.

But while Android Auto and Apple CarPlay offer a multitude of features, 2022 is expected to be a year in which we receive updates to these two systems that will make our driving much safer and more satisfactory with automated help.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

So Google is working on streamlining the pairing process in Android Auto with the new function called Fast Pairing that will allow us to connect our phone wirelessly with a single touch. At the moment the exact date of its establishment is unknown, but it seems that at first it will be compatible only with some new vehicles from brands such as BMW.

They are also working to better integrate Android Auto with other vehicle systems beyond the center screen. Obviously the car interface will also benefit when Google gets improve the voice search function of your assistant, offering a wide range of new options and settings.

But Google wants Android Auto to give prominence in the future to Android Automotive, which is a version of Android found on the dashboard of the car, and that each of the manufacturers can include their own customization layer. The good news is that Automotive is independent of Android Auto since it does not depend on a phone to work, and it seems that it is the future in the medium term.

Do you use Android Auto in your car? If the answer is yes, take note of the applications that you cannot miss to get the most out of it.

Talking about Apple with its CarPlay system They are working on new themes and wallpapers to choose from, in a new Driving Focus mode to reduce notifications if we are driving and obviously improvements in their maps and messaging application through the voice assistant.

Apparently Apple is also working in a project that will allow you to take more control over your car radio, but also about the climate, the configuration of the seats and others, but at the moment there is nothing clear about it.

Both manufacturers are heading to a world in which the physical keys of all life disappear. And it is that replacing the keys of our car and using the telephone can save us a lot of time, in addition to taking away that disadvantage of having to carry the keys in our pocket.

However, with the new encryption technologies it will be much more secure for us than the physical use of the key.

Nowadays it has become so popular to use Android in the car, as in the mobile. If you have a vehicle with Android Auto or you use it from your mobile, you should know these tips and tricks.

Also a car key in digital format can be transferred easier than a physical key and also offers a more personalized control.

For example, we could send full driving access to a family member who needs to use our car or allow any friend to access the interior of our car but without allowing them to start it, with many other customization options.

Both Google and Apple recently announced your own digital car key standards that are integrated into their respective operating systems, thereby increasing security and speeding up authentication.

Surely this year many more new features will be announced for the vehicle-focused Apple and Google operating systems, and we will keep you posted.