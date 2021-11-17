Since your arrival at Bellator MMA, the legendary Cris Cyborg It seems to have no rival in the league, obtaining the victory in its four presentations, finishing each of its rivals, where names such as Leslie smith and Julia Budd.

The question is the same as always, who is next for Cyborg? And more importantly, who can only complicate the Brazilian?

Next, we analyze the options on the table:

CAT ZINGANO

Currently ranked # 2 in female featherweights, it can be said that Cat zingano She is the most renowned athlete in the division, among the rivals available to Cris Cyborg.

Zingano made her 145-pound debut during her last fight with the UFC, where she was defeated by Megan Anderson. Since then, he has achieved two triumphs in Bellator MMA, where she looks more comfortable in the new category.

Although it was many years ago (2014), Zingano was the last to beat Amanda nunes, after finishing it by TKO in the third round. Another big name he has defeated is Miesha Tate (2013).

There is no doubt that Zingano is the only fighter within Bellator’s ranks, with enough experience and pedigree to complicate Cyborg.

KAYLA HARRISON

The two-time Olympic champion in judo has raised her hand to face Cyborg, as added to her distinguished record as a judoka, including world and Pan American championships, she has an undefeated record in MMA of 12-0.

Harrison has competed in its entirety under the seal of PFL, where she has twice conquered the women’s lightweight tournament, finishing in 10 of her 12 wins (5 KOs, 5 Submissions).

It would be an attractive fight, considering that Harrison fights in a higher weight division than Cyborg, so she would be used to competing with girls of great size and strength.

Harrison is currently a free agent, and it would be a matter of what Scott coker, president of Bellator, may I make you an offer that you cannot refuse.

LEAH MCCOURT

Currently ranked # 4 in the division ranking, Leah McCourt is on a significant six-win streak, five of them under the Bellator MMA label.

At 29 years old, he has not yet reached the top of his career, however, the good time he is living could give him options to fight for the belt, or perhaps he is one triumph away from achieving the champion.

