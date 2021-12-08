The Mexican Arc League of the Pacific It is approaching the end of its qualifying stage, but despite this, the dispute is still very close in various offensive departments within the Aztec tournament.

Tirso slows down and Mendoza sticks

The young prospect of the Padres has slightly decreased his extraordinary batting rhythm in recent days causing his batting average to decrease and he is currently at .363 in the 47 games that the outfielder has played.

Very close to Órnelas is the first baseman of the Yaquis de Obregón Víctor Mendoza that, unlike his rival for the batting title, has increased his offensive production to only be three points behind the leader.

A little further away they are Sebastian Elizalde (Tomateros .326) and the Cuban Yadir Dreke (Algodoneros .324).

Felix leads an all-out fight in the RBI

After his extraordinary work in recent weeks the gardener of the Charros Felix Pérez He has managed to remain as the solo king of the RBIs (39) in just 41 games played, although several players closely follow the Cuban who will not give the Cuban the slightest rest.

Behind the players are just one towed away. Cotton growers Jesse Castillo and Jhoan Ureña with 38 each while in the fourth place is Kyle Martin (37).

Martín continues with the greatest power of the tournament

Much attention to see in the performance until the time of the Mayos of Navojoa the offensive performance of the North American first baseman Kyle Martín who in his first season in the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico has stolen the headlines for his 15 home runs in just 40 games that he has intervened while his SLU is through the roof with a. 662.

But I’m still the king 🎶 #LaMPXSKY Kyle Martin reached 1⃣5⃣ home runs this season and continues to increase his lead 🔥 #SKYSportsMX #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/M2gmlGSQQE – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 5, 2021

Despite having increased its production in recent times, the Cuban Felix perez It has been below with only 10 homers that make you think that the title practically has an owner at these times.

Other leaders within the 2021-2022 season

The Cuban thing Dairon White With the Tomateros de Culiacán it is a real madness since in just 37 games he has managed to cheat 21 bases in 28 attempts and in the same way it is necessary to highlight the high effectiveness of the player of the Venados Ramón Ríos when stealing the pads in the 14 times he has tried.

In the unstoppable section, the Mexican Tirso Órnelas (65) is also in command and José Cardona (Naranjeros), Ramón Ríos (Venados) and Randy Romero (Venados) are separated by just one single player.