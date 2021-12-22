The instant messaging system WhatsApp promises a series of novelties for the year 2022, and it is undoubtedly one of the most popular platforms around the world.

And it is that WhatsApp is a platform that is used by more than 2 billion people worldwide, according to information published by the Infotechnology site.

The platform has been characterized by renewing and adding functions so that millions of users are increasingly satisfied with the service.

This year, WhatsApp surprised with its disappearing messages, which was well received by users who do not want to store the texts or images they receive.

And they also save time in eliminating them. The feature was certainly of great benefit to users of the platform, which is managed by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

In addition, the advantage that it has represented for users to be able to be connected on various devices, without neglecting the new audio and voice memo design.

But WhatsApp is in constant change, and there are several novelties expected for 2022One of them is a new function and it is about being able to set fast and automatic responses.

These news are especially to benefit companies, so that they can better manage their chats and have better communication with their customers, highlights the WaBetaInfo site, specialized in information about WhatsApp.

Quickly answers

This novelty is about having “Quickly answers”, that allows you to forward the most used messages and the best thing to do is create a keyboard shortcut for faster access.

The function will be available “for beta users of WhatsApp on Android and iOS in the recent beta version of Business”, highlights WaBetaInfo.

WhatsApp news for 2022

In addition, according to the aforementioned site, users will be able to react with emojis to messages, they will also be able to hide the last connection time for some contacts, which is undoubtedly one of the functions that will have the greatest acceptance.

Other news that will come to WhatsApp by 2022, is the transcription of the voice notes, as well as the voice notes in audio bubbles.

In addition, the function of WhatsApp Communities, and what has been handled for a long time is the arrival of advertising.

WhatsApp update

Furthermore, WhatsApp announces that you can now update the latest version (2.21.24.18) for both Android and iOS.

To do this, it is necessary to have the Android 4.0.3 operating system or later versions; or have an operating system iOS 10 or later versions.

Undoubtedly, there will be more surprises for next year from WhatsApp so that its millions of users continue to enjoy their messaging service.

