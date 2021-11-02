WhatsApp adds a payment button and will allow you to rate messages | Pixabay

The famous app WhatsApp has announced that it will add a payment button and let you rate messages with stars, so we will let you know everything you need to know about this new function.

They have revealed that WhatsApp already tests with a payments button, which is a direct access to payments as a new way to rate messages.

That’s right, the application of Messenger service Instant continues to implement improvements to its services, such as news released by WaBetaInfo that WhatsApp adds a payment button, direct access to payments from the chat room, although it can only be used by users in India and Brazil.

And it is that, they have announced that money can already be sent without leaving the application, in the same way they announced that the reactions to messages are yet to arrive as a type of score to message, although unfortunately it will not be seen soon in the stable versions of the application.

Previously, we let you know that the latest update 17.80.0 of WhatsApp Plus is now available for download, which is an improved version of the application, corrects errors, solves problems when displaying the name and status of the contacts.

On the other hand, they have commented that it could be the case that they are never implemented, however, they have mentioned that the first of the improvements in the beta version 2.21.17, introducing a new way to send money through the application with a shortcut button.

With this access, the user would not enter the conversation actions menu, since a button would be included in the bottom bar that would allow the payment service and money transfers.

It should be noted that only in India and Brazil have the testing phase activated and the button is only accessible in two markets.

While regarding the star-based message scoring system, it has been released in beta version 2.21.22.7 for Android, as the application has long sought to monetize its services to offer functionalities that are adjusted to business, the way of scoring responses and rating actions.

At the moment they have announced that it remains to be known how the data will be used as well as how the rating system will work, since the application will not be able to see the content of the messages or the user who sent the rating.