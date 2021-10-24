WhatsApp and cell phones where the app will stop working | Pixabay

We are only in the last days for the great blackout that the famous app WhatsApp, as it will stop working on a long list of cell phones as of November 1, so if you still don’t know what they are, keep reading.

The 1st of November The application will stop working on certain types of Android and iOS cell phones, something that will undoubtedly affect millions of people.

That’s right, the instant messaging application WhatsApp announced that from next November 1 it will stop working on certain types of cell phones Android and iOS.

Each new version of the application offers a different support that many devices due to their operating system cannot obtain.

The decision of Facebook’s own application is also due to the security measures it implements in each of the updates.

WhatsApp will stop working on phones with Android 4.0.4 or iPhone with iOS 9 and previous versions and we will give you the list of those that will no longer work.

Android Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2. Sony: Xperia M. Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2. LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q. ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo. Others: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8. iOS Apple iPhone SE (16GB, 32GB, 64GB). Apple iPhone 6S (16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB). Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB).

It should be noted that from the application, they recommend for a “better experience” that Android users use a device compatible with version 4.1 or later.

For their part, for iPhone users, they advise that the operating system be version iOS 10 or later.

So now you know, if you have any of these models that we mentioned, be very careful, because it is more than certain that you will lose the application and you will not be able to use it as you did before, so maybe it is time to update so that you do not you run out of it.