WhatsApp, 9 ideas to congratulate this New Year | .

Due to the remoteness of some families who unfortunately will not be able to spend New Years together, WhasApp presents you 9 ideas to send during this important celebration.

Thanks to new technologies, we have the opportunity to not feel so far from our loved ones, whether by video call, chatting or a simple call, makes millions of people happy, just as the application of Whastapp provides.

Even being far from home, these applications allow us to have constant communication, especially now with the arrival of new Year.

We can always communicate with our loved ones despite being far away | Instagram whatsapp

December 31 begins to be a day where congratulations, good wishes and blessings begin to flow on the phones, but without a doubt sharing witty phrases to wish others an excellent start to the year, we share some phrases that you could use via WhatsApp:

One of them is to share a video call with your grandparents and learn how to make their traditional Christmas cake, in case you have a grandmother who cooks delicious as is customary with most.

Sending a voice note to one of your aunts telling a joke about Christmas, or of this style, will surely cause them a lot of grace.

Sending a loving message to someone special late at night, after 12, would be for many a detail that they would love to receive.

You could also be texting different friends throughout the day, since you might run into different time zones.

One of the ideas that does not fail at all is to copy and send the same message to all your contacts, the secret would be precisely to copy and paste, so that the legend of “forwarded” does not appear and thus you downplay the importance of someone or that less feel it like that.

Without a doubt, there will always be someone who has to work during the New Year, so you could send them a message and even call them so that they feel loved and know that they have not been forgotten and that they are missed.

Making a meme and sending it to your uncles so that they understand it is also nice, especially now that they are a bit complicated for the older generations to understand.

A call abroad with someone special always works, especially when the family can get together and have everything appear with a video call, it is something really exciting and emotional.

In the group chat of the family they could do a live and enjoy a Christmas movie among the whole family, whoever is present and not present.