WhatsApp and the new function that will alert screenshots

It seems that very soon we will be able to appreciate a new function within the WhatsApp application which would alert about screenshots that are made within the conversations.

That’s right, a new WhatsApp feature could give away users who run screenshot of conversations.

Everything seems to indicate that a new WhatsApp function would add to the trend of betraying users, who seek to keep witnesses of the conversations that take place within the social network.

Among the novelties of the new year, the news has recently circulated that WhatsApp would have news in its service and with this could add to the trend of informing users who save screenshots of conversations or images sent.

So if you want to know more about the new WhatsApp functions that will be available, then we will give you all the details of how this messaging service could give away the screenshots.

Without being confirmed so far, the truth is that everyone hopes that WhatsApp will already implement a third pigeon that will alert the members of a group on the platform that someone has taken a screenshot of the conversation.

It should be noted that the expectation has remained an intention, however, the rumor is the best indicator of what the platform is missing, and that is to guarantee the security that a medium that has millions of users in the world must offer .

As an alert system, the third blue dove will alert the members of the group that one of them has taken a screenshot, which reminds us of the care that must be taken in the information and contents that are shared through this medium.

And although it is not a confirmed measure, it is a good preview of the updates that would be seen in the application and that confirm the importance of these alert functions, in the face of information and content violated with screenshots.

This is undoubtedly an extremely important extra for members of a social network who find in this type of guarantees extra reasons to become loyal to such media.

On the other hand, these are the new WhatsApp functions of 2022 that will come to the application:

Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

Within WhatsApp conversations, it will be possible to share and play Instagram Reels without having to enter the application, due to the connectivity between networks that Meta manages.

Log out in multi-device mode

The multi-device function is one of the most recent in the messaging application, which allows you to connect a WhatsApp account simultaneously without having to always have a cell phone.

Delete messages for everyone, but without limit

The ‘delete message for everyone’ function is only available during the first 60 minutes after the message was sent, so the new update will allow messages to be deleted at any time to safeguard the security and privacy of users.

Hide from specific contacts

One of the most anticipated improvements and new WhatsApp function is yet to come, this is the option that would allow you to hide the profile photo and the time of the last connection to certain contacts so that only some people will be able to see that you are ‘online’.