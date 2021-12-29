WhatsApp and the news that will come to the app in 2022

We are just a few days away from saying goodbye to one more year and new things are yet to come, such is the example of the famous application of WhatsApp, which will have new functions that will undoubtedly surprise its users.

That’s right, it seems that WhatsApp would add two new functions, one would show us the nearby businesses and the third blue popcorn alerts us to screenshots.

There is no doubt that the WhatsApp application over the years has become one of the favorite messaging services of many people.

It is for that reason that the application will always be constantly updated and in search of new tools, given this, today we present some news that could soon reach the service.

The truth is that one of the priorities of the application has always been the privacy of its users and now it could incorporate a third “blue check mark” which would alert users when a person takes a screenshot of their conversation.

And although this function seems to be extremely useful, it is estimated that at the moment it will only be available for groups, in such a way that it will notify the other participants of the group when a person takes a screenshot, since the third “blue check mark” will appear. alerting of the activity.

However, this is not all, because after the screenshot a warning will also appear advising us not to share sensitive information that could lead to fraud or extortion.

It is worth mentioning that this new function has not yet been confirmed by the application, so at the moment it is unknown when this function will be available.

Although the privacy and security of users is important, it is believed that WhatsApp will also add a new tool that will be quite useful for users, since it will be able to show us businesses close to our area.

This is a new function known as “Businesses Nearby” and as its name implies, it will allow us to find businesses that are close to our location.

In the list of businesses will be supermarkets, restaurants and many more, with which we can also communicate through the application.