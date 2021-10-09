WhatsApp and the reason why almost no one uses it in the United States | Pixabay

That’s right, in the United States it seems that app WhatsApp is one of the least used by people, as they have another favorite and it could even become quite popular in the coming years.

In fact, this application that we are about to mention to you, it is estimated that only 20% of North American smartphone users have it installed.

There is no doubt that the technical failure that caused the blackout on Facebook platforms caused discomfort and economic losses, mainly in the WhatsApp application, the instant messaging application that has some 2 billion users in 180 countries.

However, the problem did not affect the way it was thought in the country where the application was born, because in those parts it is not used as much.

And it is that contrary to what may be thought, the messaging service is present in 20% of smartphone users in the United States, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

When cell phones became popular in the 1990s, sending and receiving SMS text messages was undoubtedly very expensive for Americans.

This is how the plans included limited message packages and exceeding it raised the monthly subscription bill.

With expanded infrastructure, 2G technology, greater coverage, and strong competition from companies for customers, communications via text messages improved dramatically.

However, hiring the internet data package raised the bill and although SMS were included in the contract, the Americans were left with the habit of using them.

In this way, the use of other messaging applications is not uncommon in the US, however, several were consolidated in the market before WhatsApp.

According to data from the market analysis platform Statista, the messaging applications FaceTime (34%), Zoom (34%) and Snapchat (28%) are also above WhatsApp (25%).

Meanwhile, the Facebook Messenger application is the most used option (87%) by Americans.

But when it comes to the Latino community in North America, things change, since almost 50% of that population group uses WhatsApp, mainly because many communicate with contacts from other countries.

In the rest of the Latin American countries, practically everything happens and is communicated through WhatsApp, since family news, meetings with friends, groups with colleagues or from the university, everything is given through this platform.

This also makes it one of the most transversal social networks, since although young people prefer applications such as Instagram or TikTok, they are all on WhatsApp, regardless of their age or socioeconomic origin.