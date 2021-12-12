Innovation in the field of cryptocurrencies does not stop. More and more projects are related to this class of assets and that generate positive changes in the market. One of them, and it may become one of the most important in the history of cryptocurrencies, is the one recently announced by Whatsaap.

First of all we must remember that WhatsApp forms part of the old Facebook that is now called Meta. WhatsApp is a well-known and widely used instant messaging application that is available for Android and iPhone devices all over the world. The thing is, it was announced that the new cryptocurrency transaction pilot service has been launched.

So far, and as it is a pilot service, it will be launched only for users who are in the United States. So far it is not known what the expansion plan is, but it is expected that once the test is completed, the option will be reaching other countries until it spreads throughout the world.

The information that is handled so far is that it is an option that will allow users to send and receive money with cryptocurrencies, all this, while they are having a normal conversation through the application. This may revolutionize the way cryptocurrencies work and is a big step for the market.

Facebook / Meta’s crypto project is moving forward

For those who have been in the market for some time, surely they found out about Facebook. Some time ago when Facebook was not a Meta, the exit of a cryptocurrency and a digital wallet was announced. Due to security issues and the refusal of the regulators, this project did not go on the market when expected and only now, several years later, is it materializing.

The function that WhatsApp will have is compatible with the digital wallet of the old Facebook. This cryptocurrency also changed its name and is now called Novi. This wallet was also recently launched in a pilot test. About 6 weeks ago the trial started in the United States and appears to have been completed with complete success. This wallet uses Pax Dolders to make payments, which is a stablecoin that is pegged to the dollar.

According to what has been published on the Novi website, the operation of transfers in WhatsApp will be very similar to sending a file in the application. We must remember that the application allows you to send images, voice files, videos and more. Well now, the option “Pay” will be included in the menu that is displayed and thus the user will be able to send money to whoever they want.

The most interesting fact, and one that has users quite happy, is that Novi has declared that there are no collection fees for remittances or receipts. In addition, there will be no restrictions if the user makes frequent payments, no charges will be made for keeping the cryptocurrencies in the wallet and there is no provision for charging if the user decides to transfer the assets they have in cryptocurrencies to a bank account in dollars.

Novi is the future of the economy

From now on, this new WhatsApp option has been called the future of the economy, as it promises to be a much more efficient payment option. In fact, Novi executives have commented that the money will be transferred automatically after sending. Thus, the receiving user will not have to wait for a process that is too long and will have the balance instantly.

Furthermore, we cannot forget the roots of this project. Before, when Facebook was Facebook, specifically in 2019, the first steps of this project were taken. The plan was the development and launch of Libra, a cryptocurrency that could be used for international transactions. The launch of the cryptocurrency was going to be accompanied by Calibra, the wallet that has now changed its name to Novi, which is the option that will be available on WhatsApp.

Since the first announcement was made, the project has suffered greatly. It has lost a lot of important people, and the regulators have not given their arm to twist. This makes us wonder if the WhatsApp payments option will really see the light of day.

When Novi’s pilot plan was announced several weeks ago, regulators cautioned that it was best not to insist on such a project. So far, and as this is very recent news, the regulators have not released any statement, but supervision for Novi and this new payment option is expected to be quite high. So far it is in the testing process and we hope that it will be available to everyone soon.