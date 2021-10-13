It seems that the famous instant messaging application is going to stop offering unlimited storage on its servers, going to store its content in Google Drive accounts.

WhatsApp is one of the most important applications when it comes to instant messaging. Almost everyone with a smartphone uses the application to communicate with their own.

It is normal, despite some specific failure, it is a fairly safe service that has been improving with each version. Now the news comes to the fore that could stop giving us unlimited save space in Google Drive for backups.

Chats, both individual and group, and all attached files were saved as backup copies, so changing mobile phones did not prevent us from keeping the information from old chats thanks to this option, but everything could change.

Currently Google allows unlimited storage of WhatsApp backup on Google Drive without counting within the space limit per user.

It is easy, it is safe and very accessible, but according to WABetainfo in the next updates it could be chosen another way.

This discovery comes as a result of the new function that WhatsApp prepares that will allow us to select the elements that we want to save in the backup, although it seems that there may be a hidden reason for this.

“Google may stop offering unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups, but they will switch to a limited plan (2000MB per user). This new plan has yet to be announced and everything may change in the coming weeks, but this is the idea around the new way to store WhatsApp backups in Google Drive. “, they comment from wabetainfo.

Although this news should be taken as a rumor, it is not something far-fetched. Not long ago Google Photos stopped offering unlimited storage, so this could be a similar maneuver.

Despite this news, WhatsApp continues to grow. Nothing has happened that they have released new functions, such as being able to listen to the audios before sending them, but perhaps that growth has made them have to put limitations.

WhatsApp has many functions, but it lacks some interesting options that we find in other messaging apps. These are some that you could copy.

At the moment all this remains in the category of rumor. We will wait to learn more about this matter to continue reporting. Meanwhile, we remind you that there are other instant messaging methods which are also very useful, some even grew during the fall of Facebook.

Stay tuned, because in a very short time we will have more WhatsApp news that will surely interest you.