WhatsApp could have a big change for chat groups | Pixabay

Recently the famous app WhatsApp messaging has raised an important change for groups within the application so if you want to create a community, keep reading so that you know how the new tool developed by Facebook will work.

As you can see, WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in most of the world and it is not surprising that millions of users saw their activities paralyzed after the failure of the servers just a few days ago.

It should be noted that many people use the application to be in contact with friends, while others prefer to create entertainment groups and even with the pandemic the use for teleworking has become popular.

As expected, Facebook is always looking to keep its applications up-to-date and for the community to test new tools.

It is for this reason that a beta version of WhatsApp was launched, which you can access and be one of the first people and know all the news.

In fact, recently, the medium XDA Developers reported that in the test application they have introduced new tools to create communities.

In addition, you can share links to join other groups and even edit the description and information of the community in question.

Different tasks can be given to the participants, an element in which it differs from the groups, because as you may remember, only the administrators can intervene in the administration of the groups; in this case, users would perform different tasks.

This is how, according to the report, they would share lines of codes with the groups that we all already know; so they would work together.

For now, only a group of users can have access to the tool, but it will reach more mobiles that use the beta version over time.

On the other hand, it has once again sent a message of acceptance of its terms to those users who have not yet done so, but this statement that jumps out at people as soon as they open the application has other points that you must take into consideration.

It should be noted that these are very different from those seen at the beginning of 2021, where you were informed that your account will be used to improve the Facebook ad system when writing, above all, to a company.

The terms of WhatsApp have a deadline of November 6 and, if you do not accept them, something very different will happen with your mobile device and, above all, with your conversations.