Is your smartphone a few years old? If you have an old mobile with this version of Android, WhatsApp will stop working shortly and you will have to get a new terminal to continue using the application.

Time does not forgive and over the years mobile phones are becoming outdated. The mobile telephony sector is advancing at great speed, which allows terminals to improve their performance, power and memory very quickly.

As a smartphone gets old, limited hardware makes it impossible to update the operating system version. Because of this, although the device continues to receive security updates, it is no longer able to enjoy the new features of the latest versions of iOS or Android.

And this also takes its toll when using other applications. What happens is that developers analyze which are the least used versions of mobile operating systems and they decide to stop offering support to those that are older and minority.

This is precisely what WhatsApp does. Facebook decides to stop dedicating resources to updating and optimizing the app for the versions of the operating systems that are less used, and for this reason it periodically announces the list of mobiles that run out of WhatsApp.

Starting next Monday, November 1, older Android phones will no longer be able to access the app. Specifically, the platform will no longer support smartphones running Android 4.0.4 and earlier versions, which means that users with these terminals will not be able to use the app.

Android 4.0.4 is a version of Android Ice Cream Sandwich that was released in 2012 and discontinued by Google in 2018, so the devices that still use it are very old and used by very few people. According to StatCounter data, only 2.46% of Android users use versions prior to Android 5.1 Lollipop, so it represents a minimal fee.

If your old mobile still has Android Ice Cream Sandwich installed, you have until the end of the week to make a backup of WhatsApp so you don’t lose your conversations.

Getting a new mobile compatible with WhatsApp will not be very expensive. You can find very cheap basic smartphones, such as the Redmi 9A for 113 euros, the realme C21 for 119 euros, the TCL 20 SE for 124 euros or the Redmi 9C for 149 euros.