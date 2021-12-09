Mark Zuckerberg’s app is testing the payment tool in the United States and one of its most striking features is that it will be possible to pay with cryptocurrencies thanks to Novi’s wallet.

WhatsApp has launched a new pilot project that allows a few people in the US to send and receive money from the chat itself using cryptocurrencies.

The feature is powered by Novi, Meta’s digital wallet (Facebook but under another name) that launched in beta six weeks ago, with payments made with Pax Dollars (USDP), a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar issued by Paxos.

According to Novi herself, Sending a payment works in a similar way to sending any other attachment on WhatsApp. The feature is accessed via the clip icon on Android or the + icon on iOS, and then Payment is selected from the menu that appears.

There’s a new way to try the @Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. 💸💬 pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7 – Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021

The website of Novi points out that there are no commissions for sending or receiving money, that there are no limits on the frequency of payments that can be sent, and that there are no commissions for maintaining a balance in your Novi account or for withdrawing it to your bank account. Payments are transferred instantly.

The Novi pilot was originally available in the United States and Guatemala, but WABetaInfo notes that Guatemala users will not be able to access the new WhatsApp payments functionality. Instead, they will have to continue to use the standalone Novi app.

The payments, explain from the app, do not affect end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp, which is found by default in all personal conversations. And the good thing is that the WhatsApp Novi pilot is available in both English and Spanish.

The new pilot has its roots in Facebook’s highly publicized cryptocurrency schemes, which were officially announced in 2019. At the time, Facebook was planning to develop and launch a cryptocurrency called Libra.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

These plans have changed considerably since then, with Libra becoming Diem and Calibra becoming Novi. Perhaps most notable is that Novi has ended up launching without the Diem cryptocurrency.

Instead, The Pax Dollars are the work of a separate company called Paxos, and Meta is relying on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase as its escrow partner. Without a doubt, the world of cryptocurrencies is a totally different sector and very difficult to understand.