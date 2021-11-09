According to the latest information, the instant messaging app could begin to rival Bizum through payments between friends and family without paying commissions and all through its ecosystem.

As you well know, WhatsApp allows person-to-person payments in both Brazil and India, countries in which Mark Zuckerberg’s app is testing a new business model by taking advantage of its flagship application.

And since it seems that this functionality is liking, the idea is to expand this option to the rest of the world. Or that’s what it looks like according to the latest in-depth analysis of the messaging app APK by XDA-Developers.

The web team found pieces of code within a previous version of the WhatsApp beta that suggested that would start to require verification of identity and bank documents to send money using the application itself.

In the latest version of the app it has been discovered that this verification is related with a new integration with the Novi application, a tool that acts as a wallet and that it is owned by Facebook (or Meta, as you prefer).

The lines of code found in the APK focus on the verification process and are all tagged with the word novi, hence you don’t have to pull too much of the thread to know where it comes from.

This code matches a previous WABetaInfo report where the following screenshot was posted, which would show that WhatsApp is in the process of testing the integration of Novi within the messaging application within not long.

Novi is currently available for download and there is an ongoing pilot program for users in the United States and Guatemala. What the app does is allow users to send and receive money without commissions between countries using the Pax Dollar, an official digital currency.

Bizum has become the most popular payment system between individuals through mobile phones in Spain. As in any other medium, scams are also possible. What are the steps to follow to claim?

This verification requirement will only be limited to the regions where WhatsApp plans to use Novi for sending money.. Meanwhile, WhatsApp India uses UPI for payments, so Indian users will not have to submit verification documents.

There is no specific date to start sending payments, and it is not clear which regions will be prepared for the integration of Novi in ​​WhatsApp, but what is clear is that the American app wants to take the step of becoming our payment portfolio for the future.