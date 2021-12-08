WhatsApp launches 2 new options to strengthen your privacy | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous app WhatsApp adds two new options that aim to strengthen your privacy, something that is undoubtedly extremely important for all of us today.

The application of Messenger service Instant WhatsApp, announced on December 6 a new modality of temporary messages that can be activated so that they disappear in a longer period of time than is already available.

And it is that without a doubt this is something that millions of people look for to be able to feel safe within the application.

Today we are pleased to offer our users more options so that they can control their messages and the time they remain saved: the predetermined temporary messages and the duration options “indicated the platform owned by Meta (formerly Facebook) through a statement.

This is how WhatsApp users can now activate temporary messages in all new conversations.

According to the company, when this feature is activated, all new individual conversations that you or someone else make will be set to disappear after the duration you choose.

Additionally, the platform added an option so that also in group chats you can activate this function. Of course it is optional and does not change or delete any of your chats.

Similarly, two more durations were added for temporary messages: 24 hours and 90 days, which is added to the 7-day option, already present in the application.

Those who want to activate the default temporary messages will see a message in their conversations informing them that this is the selected setting.

From then on, your choice applies to all your conversations on WhatsApp.

Of course, if you need a particular conversation to be saved, you can reverse the settings for a specific chat.

“After being away from our family and friends for over a year, it is clearer than ever that not being able to speak to someone in person does not mean that we should sacrifice the privacy of our personal conversations.”

In this way, they believe that temporary messages and end-to-end encryption are two crucial functions that, today, cannot be lacking in any private messaging service and that, increasingly, allow us to converse as if we were in person. .

It is worth mentioning that to start using the default temporary messages, you only need to go to Privacy Settings within WhatsApp and select “Default duration”.