WhatsApp prepares a great function that arrives for 2022

Everything seems to indicate that the famous application WhatsApp will change the messages and the most anticipated function will arrive in the next year 2022, so if you still do not know what we are talking about, continue reading.

The application of Messenger service will add a new feature to send messages and quick reactions.

As you can see, this year, new functions to the famous green logo app, which is already used by more than 2 billion people around the world.

For example, the latest features to break into users are vanish mode which makes all conversations ephemeral; the option to send images to “See once”, the possibility of connecting multiple devices in WhatsApp without depending on a cell phone and also a new design of audios and voice notes.

According to WaBetaInfo, the portal specialized in WhatsApp news, new functions and tools will arrive to help companies better manage their conversations with their customers.

One of these features is “Quick responses”, which will allow you to reuse frequent messages and you can create keyboard shortcuts to send them quickly.

Also, you can enter the new shortcut to quick responses, in addition, from the menu.

Initially, this feature will be available for beta users of WhatsApp on Android and iOS in the recent beta version of Business and will soon be available for all devices.

On the other hand, as detailed by WhatsApp on its official website, the minimum requirements to update the application in its most recent version (which is 2.21.24.18) are Android 4.0.3 operating system or later versions; or operating system iOS 10 or later versions; and unlimited data plan.

It is worth mentioning that to update WhatsApp on a cell phone with Android operating system, you must follow the following steps:

Open Play Store. Click on the “Menu” icon. Go to “My apps and games.” Then click on “Update”, right next to WhatsApp.

Alternatively, you can open the Play Store and search for WhatsApp. There, you must touch “Update”, just below WhatsApp.

On the other hand, iPhone cell phone users will be able to update WhatsApp with the following methodology:

Open App Store. Click on "Updates" at the top right. Find the WhatsApp app in the list. Then click on WhatsApp and select "Update".