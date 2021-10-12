WhatsApp presents new policies that you will have to accept | Pixabay

The famous WhatsApp application has presented some new policies and also what will happen to your cell phone if you do not accept before November 6, so keep reading so you can get to know them and know what we are talking about.

Surely you already received a message about the new terms of WhatsApp that will come into effect on November 6.

That’s right, WhatsApp is once again in the eye of the storm, because it was just a week ago when it left everyone incommunicado and now it presents something else.

Currently the application has more than millions of people talking and sharing information, as well as contacting their favorite companies and businesses.

However, it will once again change its policies on November 6, something it also did a couple of months ago.

As we mentioned before, the application belonging to Facebook had a sharp fall of more than 6 hours, leaving a large part of users without service.

However, everything seems to indicate that the WhatsApp company likes to be in controversy whenever it can.

And it is now that it has returned to send a message of acceptance of its terms to those users who have not yet done so, however, this statement that jumps out at people as soon as they open the application has other points that you should take into consideration.

It should be noted that these are very different from those seen at the beginning of 2021, where you were informed that your account will be used to improve the Facebook ad system when writing, especially, to a company.

The terms of WhatsApp have a deadline of November 6 and, if you do not accept them, something very different will happen with your mobile device and, above all, with your conversations.

In the first place, it will begin to restrict the accounts of those minors, that means that if you are under 16 years of age, you will not be able to use the application unless your father authorizes it.

If you are not 16 years old, your account will be closed and, with it, you will lose all your conversations.

The goal of Facebook is to protect the little ones who, to a large extent, are not in control of their parents.

WhatsApp will once again repeat to all those who did not accept its policies and conditions in the past a message or reminder so that your information is used by Facebook companies so that they can segment their advertising.

However, if you do not accept the new WhatsApp policies before next November 6, your conversations will be limited and you will not be able to send or receive messages as normal as you did before, although notifications will be seen.