WhatsApp: Steps to activate the dark mode on your cell phone | Pixabay

It should be noted that the dark mode within the app WhatsApp on Android is one of the new functions of the messaging application that fascinates users, since it is often annoying to have it in normal color.

The truth is that dark mode is one of the new functions on the internet and devices such as cell phones that is causing a sensation among users and that has finally reached WhatsApp for both Android and iPhone for several months, however, not everyone knows how to activate it within the application.

With this feature the phone screen is dimmer, reduces battery usage, and the background changes to a dark color.

Activating it on Android is extremely simple, because you just have to go to the “Settings” section of the application, then in “Chats” look for “Topic” and choose “Dark”.

On the other hand, the dark mode also reached Google and we will teach you step by step how to activate it previously.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Steps to log out of connected devices

In addition, we will also give you all the details about the dark mode on other devices such as PC and iPhone.

A few months after iPhone users got two main features on WhatsApp, as well as larger media viewing and disappearing messages in group chats, dark mode is also coming to iOS.

To activate it on iPhone, you must go to “Settings”, then to “Screen”, followed by “Brightness” and then “Appearance”, where you will see two options “Dark” and “Light”, just choose the first one to activate the dark mode .

It should be noted that the dark mode can be activated on the cell phone in a similar way to that used for iOS, since first go to “Settings” or “Configuration” depending on the phone, in the “Screen” option again you will see two options, including the “Dark mode“.

On the other hand, we also remind you that Google’s dark mode can be activated in any browser, as well as in any cell phone of the last generations with Android or iOS operating system.

And that’s how easy it is how you can now have your entire cell phone in dark mode, something that is undoubtedly much more comfortable and even more beneficial for your eyes, because today with the use of mobile devices there are more problems with it.

It is for that reason that the applications and companies in these devices work constantly to avoid causing more problems, since it is something that we use practically all day.