WhatsApp: Steps to log out of connected devices

Today we will let you know step by step how you can log out of the devices that you have connected to your account. app WhatsApp, so keep reading so you know how to do it in a simple way.

With these steps that we are going to give you below, you will be able to close WhatsApp session on all the devices where your bill.

The truth is that millions of users use the WhatsApp service every day and with it its desktop version, called web, so that at the moment they could violate their personal data.

When logging in from a new computer or device, your personal information they remain on that computer until you close the account, something that many do not like due to the fact of personal data.

That is why we will show you how to log out of devices and other fairly simple tricks of the most famous messaging application on the Internet.

So pay close attention to these following steps and in a matter of seconds you will be able to log out of your account on different devices:

First of all, verify that your account does not have pending updates. You must open the application and click on the three vertical dots that are in the upper right corner. Choose the option that says “linked devices” Scroll down and in the “Status” section from the device ”you will get all the computers linked to your WhatsApp account. To close them, just tap on the device icon and click on“ close session ”

As you can see, just by following these steps, your conversations and all your account information will be closed on the device you want.

It should be noted that in addition to using the app’s web service on PCs, this is also possible from an electronic tablet and by following the following steps:

Open the browser on your tablet and then, from the options menu, activate the ‘desktop mode’. Enter the WhatsApp Web page. Scan the QR code with your mobile. Once scanned, all conversations will appear on the tablet screen.

So now you know how to carry out these simple steps so that you can protect your account much more and not steal your personal data within the application.