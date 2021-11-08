WhatsApp: Steps to protect a conversation with a password | Pixabay

If you want more privacy in your messages, this time we will give you a trick with which you can protect a WhatsApp chat with a password and the best of all is that it is quite simple and fast to carry it out.

Everything seems to indicate that access to WhatsApp conversations can be blocked in order to make your experience.

The truth is that WhatsApp is extremely essential for all those who want to maintain constant communication and, of course, it is important to maintain privacy.

As you can see, the WhatsApp application has many functions to satisfy its users, including security, with which you can keep private states, information, profile picture and even the famous “online” or ” the seen “, that is, they can be activated or deactivated at will.

However, if you want more privacy to avoid leakage of information in case of theft or simply so that a third party cannot know what is inside the conversations, you can block access to WhatsApp conversations.

However, not all users know the process to carry it out on their device and it is for that reason that here we will show you step by step how to do it:

First, if you still do not have the application, you can download it from the Play Store if you have an Android operating system, or if you have iOS from the App Store, as we already mentioned, it is free, although for its use you must have a connection WiFi or turn on mobile data.

Before explaining how to carry out this action to protect your conversations, you should verify that you have the latest version of WhatsAppas this feature may not be available in outdated applications.

To do this, just go to the configuration of your cell phone, look for the list of applications and available updates, you can also enter the store that corresponds to your operating system, search for the app and check the version.

If you have an iPhone, open WhatsApp and enter the settings menu, select account, then privacy and finally screen lock and activate it, choose the Face ID / Touch ID option, that is, facial recognition or fingerprint.

For Android users it is the same procedure, you must enter your account, settings, then account, privacy, and finally activate the fingerprint lock.

Now that if you want to protect your application through the use of other applications, you will be interested in reading the following.

You can download the Norton App lock or ChatLock application that also blocks access to your applications through a password or a PIN and they are free.

With these options you can maintain more privacy in your chats and not worry that a third party can access your information.