WhatsApp: Trick for when notifications do not arrive on your iPhone

On this occasion we will let you know what you should do when WhatsApp notifications do not arrive in your iPhoneWell, believe it or not, it is something much more common than you think.

Recently, users have questioned what to do if WhatsApp notifications do not arrive, since they have made known what the option is without downloading external applications.

Unfortunately, some users have certain problems with the WhatsApp application for system devices ios Apple, since notifications Messaging does not work in the best way, so we share what you should do without downloading external applications.

This is how Internet users face some situations, since the notifications of the messages do not arrive or simply because it does not sound.

However, they have revealed what you should do to solve that problem on the iPhone phone, because they mention that the cause is not necessarily the application but in the settings.

First of all, users should make sure that they do not have pending updates in the Apple App Store, since it may be one of the reasons why notifications do not arrive or do not sound, however, if the problem persists, you will have to uninstall the application and reinstall it.

Another problem is that the cell phone has modes that help avoid types of distractions when performing an activity, so you have to turn off the “Do not disturb” or “Concentration” mode.

In the same way, if the user has an account open either on WhatsApp Web or Desktop, notifications will not arrive.

The user must enter the option “linked devices” where the code is scanned, select the option “Device status”, click on each one and press “close session”, then the notifications will appear and sound.

The user must open the application and click on the button with three dots that are in the upper right, in the options menu click on “Linked devices” and click on “Link a device”.

The user must bear in mind that the app requires that the mobile be connected to the internet, since the application will not work.

It is worth mentioning that this 2021, the app announced the arrival of “Multi-device mode”, which allows you to use the same account on up to four devices at the same time, without the need to have your cell phone turned on or connected to the internet, due to the fact that YouTube medium have shared the functions of the WhatsApp application.