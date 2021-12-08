WhatsApp: Trick to activate the dark mode in Android | Pixabay

As you can tell, the dark mode WhatsApp on Android is one of the new functions of the application that users undoubtedly love, however, there are some who still do not know how to activate it.

That’s right, dark mode is one of the new functions on the internet and devices such as cell phones that is causing a sensation among users and that has finally reached WhatsApp for both Android and iPhone.

And is that with this function the phone screen has less brightness, reduces battery use and the background changes to a dark color.

The truth is that activating it on Android is extremely easy; just go to the “Settings” section of the app, then in “Chats” search for “Topic” and choose “Dark”.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: What is two-step verification?

It is worth mentioning that the dark mode also reached Google and today we reveal how to activate it previously.

We also give you all the details about dark mode on other devices such as PC and iPhone

A few months after iPhone users got two main features on WhatsApp: larger media viewing and disappearing messages in group chats, dark mode is also coming to iOS.

To activate it on iPhone, you must go to “Settings”, then to “Screen”, followed by “Brightness” and then “Appearance”, where you will admire two options “Dark” and “Light”, just choose the first one to activate the mode Dark.

It is important to note that the dark mode can be activated on the cell phone in a similar way to that used for iOS. First go to “Settings” or “Configuration” depending on the phone, in the “Screen” option again you will see two options, including “Dark Mode”.

Google’s dark mode can also be activated in any browser, as well as in any cell phone of the latest generations with Android or iOS operating system.

On the other hand, we previously showed you how to enable dark mode in WhatsApp Web step by step.

However, in case you do not know how to have the application said in a message on your PC, just follow these two simple steps

Open web.whatsapp.com or your WhatsApp desktop app and verify your WhatsApp account with WhatsApp Web QR code.

Then all your WhatsApp conversations will be displayed on the web page or the PC application.

Choose any of the conversations to start using the most used messaging application in the world.