WhatsApp: Trick to auto-delete the messages from your chats

Today we will introduce you to a trick within the app of WhatsApp with which you will learn how to self-delete all the messages from your conversations, so if you still don’t know the data, keep reading.

The instant messaging platform constantly presents updates, and now he has modified one of his best functionsThis is the “Temporary Messages”, a tool that you previously had to manually enable in each of your conversations.

However, it now offers you the ability to activate it for all new conversations in general.

So if you want all your messages to self-destruct, today we will explain the procedure step by step.

It is worth mentioning that the temporary messages deal with a function that previously automatically deleted the messages of each personal or group chat on WhatsApp, this was done after 7 or 90 days maximum, it means that after activating it in a single conversation, All the messages that are sent as: text, photos, videos, documents, etc., were going to disappear in that period of time.

However, after a new WhatsApp update, it will no longer be necessary to activate the aforementioned tool in each chat.

It means that once the function is enabled, it will apply to all conversations.

In addition, they added a new time, now the content of the chats can be deleted in at least 24 hours.

To begin, you must verify that WhatsApp does not have pending updates in the Google Play Store. Then, click the icon of the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner. Several functions will be displayed, choose the one that says: “Settings”. Then, you must enter “Account”; “Privacy”. Scroll down until you find the “Temporary Messages” section and underneath, tap on “Default duration”. Finally, select between: 24 hours, 7 or 90 days maximum, so that all the messages you send or receive are automatically destroyed. You can deactivate it whenever you want.

When you activate the “Temporary Messages” tool, the famous green logo application will show a notice to all your contacts informing them that the function has been enabled, in the same way, they are able to reject this so that nothing is deleted.

And that’s how easy it is how you can activate this new function, the truth is extremely fast and above all simple, so do not hesitate to do it for your convenience in the future.